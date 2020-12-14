To the editor:
Let’s get real. President Donald Trump does not want to be president anymore or run for President in 2024. The old adage to find the truth is to “follow the money.”
What Donald Trump wants is all the hundreds of millions of dollars pouring in to support his false claim. Also, if he lures his mindless supporters with the thought of running in 2024, he would most likely have over a billion dollars given to him and the GOP.
If you remember when he was a candidate and asked about his bankruptcies he said, “he did not make the laws and he would be stupid not to use them.”
Also, he said what he learned from his first bankruptcy was not to use his own money. Now he is using his “kool-aide” drunk supporters to give him money to pay his own debts. Even if he gives back the money he will have made millions off the interest. The truth is Donald Trump is a con man — just follow the money for the proof.
Alan Chadinha
Stow, Maine
