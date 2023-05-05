Short-term rentals may be technically "residential dwelling units," but they primarily serve as revenue streams for owners, and the town should regulate them accordingly. Balancing individual property rights with the broader needs of the community is a complex issue, and I acknowledge my limited knowledge of local governance and regulations.
One potential solution is to tax absentee-owned STRs at a higher rate, using the revenue to subsidize affordable long-term rentals for locals who are priced out due to STRs.
To clarify, I'm not against STRs; I'm against investment properties dominating a town. While we cannot ignore the economic benefits of tourism, it's vital to find a balance that ensures working professionals can afford to live here. We need to explore ways to harmonize STRs and long-term rentals, protect property owners' rights, and promote long-term-rentals over STRs.
As citizens, we can also vote with our wallets. If you own a trade business, consider prioritizing work for year-round residents and avoid working with property investment companies. Although this may be a challenging proposition, remember that our influence extends beyond the ballot box; we have a tangible impact on our community through our financial choices.
In summary, the growth of STRs in our valley is inevitable, but we must actively seek a balance that benefits all residents. By exploring policy options and making conscious choices in our businesses, we can create a sustainable, vibrant community that welcomes both locals and tourists.
