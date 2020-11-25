To the editor:
I’m glad I didn’t turn off the TV yesterday as I have done so many times in the last four years. Listening to one more press conference or presidential announcement has been too much to endure.
However, much to my surprise, it was a pleasure to hear a man with a soft, yet firm voice who empathized with the sick, the families of the dead, the hungry and those who have lost so much of their business and savings during this pandemic. A man who spoke with complete sentences, in truth and not in lies, and who spoke of unity and healing and not of division.
I’m with you, Joe! I hope Americans of all political persuasions, religions and color will give you a chance.
You have a heavy lift.
May we all pray for your success.
America needs to heal
A. Leslie Smith
Brownfield, Maine
