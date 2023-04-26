The Mount Washington Valley has seen significant growth, including the proposed development of a casino in Conway. While I may not be well-versed in local regulations, I can recognize predatory business development from my experience living on Army bases. A properly regulated and located casino could benefit our town. However, a restaurant/bar with “charitable” gaming is far from the type of establishment we need.
Location plays a crucial role in determining a casino’s target demographic. The current strip mall location, home to a medical cannabis dispensary, state-run liquor store and Family Dollar, resembles those found in low-income areas surrounding military installations. It seems casino developers target lower-income locals hoping to change their fortunes, rather than vacationers looking to spend money.
A more suitable location, like Settlers Green, would attract a different clientele. Placing a casino within Settlers Green would target vacationers with discretionary income.
Commercial property cost and availability pose challenges, but we must consider the consequences and potential intentions behind the casino’s current location.
Our community is growing, and we have the chance to shape this growth for the better. A casino could improve our financial situation, but we must ensure it benefits all residents fairly. In its current location, the casino may negatively impact vulnerable locals.
Yes it’s “charitable gaming,” but what local non-profits is the 35 percent going to? Who decides, the developer or the community that knows where the services are needed? Not all nonprofits operate the same. I want the money back in the community, not lost in administrative payouts.
