Legalizing marijuana is one of the few issues that a majority of Republicans and Democrats in the N.H. House agree on. Republicans, because legalizing drugs is a libertarian issue; and the Democrats, apparently because they just like smoking pot.
The House overwhelmingly passed HB 639 on a vote of 272-108, which if signed by Gov. Chris Sununu would make N.H. the 23rd state in the nation to legalize cannabis. However, that’s not likely to happen. The Senate Judiciary Committee recently voted 3-2 along party lines not to recommend the bill. It goes before the full Senate today.
Insiders say there is a shot it could pass the Senate, which traditionally has been the roadblock to legalization. But don’t count on it.
Senate President Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) has been an outspoken critic of legalizing cannabis and the biggest hurdle to the bill reaching the desk of the governor.
It is perplexing why Bradley, as reasonable and moderate as any Republican in the Legislature, is against legalizing cannabis — though insiders say he is doing the bidding of Sununu. This allows the governor, who is positioning himself for a run at the presidency, to skirt the issue. Sununu again dodged the question by saying no legalization has ever reached his desk and he doesn’t anticipate this one will either.
With states surrounding N.H. — Maine, Massachusetts and Vermont — all having legalized cannabis and the medical community mostly agreeing that marijuana — beyond its medicinal benefits — is less damaging than alcohol, the idea that it is a gateway drug is more than a bit dated. Furthermore, legalizing cannabis would generate millions for the state in tax revenue, money that is now going to our neighboring states.
We encourage Bradley to get with the times, respect the wishes of the majority of the House and 70 percent of his constituents, and support this bill.
Of course, the hypocrisy of not legalizing cannabis while the state pushes alcohol is legendary. And regarding health concerns, one has only to observe the sorry-looking people coming out of the state liquor store with nips in hand minutes after it opens in the morning. No one has ever died from an overdose of cannabis — something that cannot be said about alcohol.
