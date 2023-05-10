Legalizing marijuana is one of the few issues that a majority of Republicans and Democrats in the N.H. House agree on. Republicans, because legalizing drugs is a libertarian issue; and the Democrats, apparently because they just like smoking pot.

The House overwhelmingly passed HB 639 on a vote of 272-108, which if signed by Gov. Chris Sununu would make N.H. the 23rd state in the nation to legalize cannabis. However, that’s not likely to happen. The Senate Judiciary Committee recently voted 3-2 along party lines not to recommend the bill. It goes before the full Senate today.

