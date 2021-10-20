Readers of the Sun may recall from past elections that this paper’s endorsements of local officials — including selectmen, commissioners, state representatives and state senators — are based very little on party affiliation and mostly on personal qualities and seniority, which in politics means power.
An extreme example is state House District 1 seat. For years, we endorsed Republican Gene Chandler, whom we all know was a powerful member of the House. In the last election, we supported his successor, Democrat Anita Burroughs. Politically, they are miles apart, but fixing roads and effective constituent service requires influence, and in Concord that takes years to build.
Endorsements for the 2022 midterms will be different. The Sun will not endorse any Republican who supports former president Donald Trump and his ongoing claim that the 2020 election was stolen. Trump's baffling, latest proclamation that Republicans shouldn’t vote in 2022 or 2024 unless the GOP supports his election fraud theories only reinforces our belief that he is not fit for office nor to lead his party.
That said, endorsements will not influence our news coverage. The Sun's news and opinion pages will remain open to all perspectives, and we pledge to give equal opportunity, and space, to all candidates to express their views.
Republican Tad Furdato this week led an effort to remove Steve Steiner as chairman of the Mount Washington Valley Republican Committee. His rival, Republican activist Ray Gilmore, failed badly, though not surprisingly, to replace him, given the committee is stacked with its far right members.
We encourage Furtado, Gilmore and other reasonable Republicans to rise up and save the party from itself before it follows Trump off the deep end. Gilmore is right when he said “the MWV Republican Committee has been hijacked and turned into a Trump fan club.”
