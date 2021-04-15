Talk about not seeing the forest for the trees.
While laser-like attention was focused on the myriad details in the short-term rentals regulations that failed miserably at the Conway polls Tuesday, the most important and fundamental question — whether to allow them in residential zones — was passed over by selectmen, the planning board, the public, even this newspaper.
That led to confusion and a late awakening by voters as to what the regulations really meant. The result was that five of the six articles relating to short-term housing got crushed — one by a 4-1 margin.
With words like "permitting," regulating" and "enforcing," we became victims of Orwellian doublespeak, which lulled us into thinking the articles would decrease the number of short-term rentals, when the reality was the complete opposite. The proposed regulations would have opened up short-term rentals in all residential neighborhoods, totally reversing current zoning laws, which allow only owner-occupied properties, severely limiting their use.
So why did town officials misread voter' sentiment so badly? The reasons are many, but the one that leaps out is: Selectmen failed to frame the issue clearly and failed to take an early leadership role in addressing the problem of rampant short-term rentals, which swept Conway like a tidal wave but was years in the making.
Bureaucracy was another villain. Selectmen created a special committee to formulate the regulations, but since it was a zoning issue, the planning board was required to get involved. The result was that the proposed regulations never got properly vetted.
And it showed, the most obvious example being Selectman Mary Carey Seavey's change of heart. She voted to put the articles on the warrant, along with the rest of the board, but then personally campaigned against them.
The board's lack of focus became apparent when selectmen were caught flat-footed when the articles failed at the polls. They had no Plan B, could not answer the most basic question of what was next, and were left with deferring to the town attorney, with whom they are meeting next Tuesday.
This time — call it Short Term Rentals 2.0 — we recommend the selectmen step up to the plate, take a strong leadership role and do the following.
• Before getting into the weeds of the regulations, make a fundamental, philosophical decision about whether such rentals belong in residential areas.
Tuesday’s vote sent a clear message that voters don’t want neighborhoods opened up to full-time, short-term rentals run as mini-hotels, but there are ways to balance property rights with preserving the integrity of neighborhoods. One is to limit the number of rental nights per year, That would decrease the financial incentive of operating a property solely as a commercial enterprise.
• Listen to lawyers but don’t be afraid of them. This issue has the potential to impact zoning laws more significantly than anything since the residential and commercial zones were created in the 1980s.
Yes, lawsuits can be expensive and take years to adjudicate, but getting this right is worth it. This issue will test the mettle of the selectmen. The question is: Are they up for the challenge?
