As we face another season of budgets, town and school deliberative meetings, and ballot voting, we ask Conway voters to sign a petition that would, if approved by ballot in April, instruct selectmen to create a charter commission to examine ways to improve and/or change town government.
The last charter commission, convened in 1990, expanded the board of selectmen from three to five members. With a new charter commission, one idea would be to create a more representative board of selectmen so each would live in one of the town’s five precincts. Every current selectmen lives in or near Conway Village.
However, the main reason to investigate modifying Conway town government is to abolish the SB 2 system of voting. Conceived in the mid 1990s, SB 2 was designed to include more residents in decision-making than traditional town meetings offered at the time.
In our opinion, it failed. Those old enough to remember will recall traditional town meetings often were a two-or-three-night affairs, and the first night frequently drew 500-800 people.
Those meetings have been replaced by deliberative school and town meetings, which few either understand or attend. The result? Just a handful of people end up influencing a ballot that several thousand people will eventually vote on.
Need an example? Look at what happened last year. After the municipal budget committee worked all winter long on trying to cut the school budget, a mere 30 people (mostly with connections to the school) were able to dominate the deliberative school meeting. This tyranny of the minority restored the money, depriving ballot-voters in April of the opportunity to even consider the proposed cuts.
SB 2, in our opinion, also creates inefficiencies on the April ballot. Aside from electing town officials, it offered last year 37 special articles for voters to wade through. Only three were close in tallies. One was funding for public bathrooms; the other two were related to gambling.
From the voters’ perspective, the rest of the articles — like funding the capital reserve for the landfill, for example — were simply housekeeping items and frustrating to deal with. Should a regular citizen be expected to make an thoughtful decision about capital reserve funds in the voting booth?
Consequently, the 34 remaining warrant articles were approved by overwhelming margins last year; it is likely voters simply followed the recommendations of the selectmen, having no other information to consider.
The initiative to create a charter commission has been simmering for some time and is favored by people as ideologically different as Conway native Mark Hounsell, a veteran of many political boards, and Jac Cuddy, former selectman and current executive director of the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council.
To get the charter commission on the ballot will require 244 signatures (20 percent of votes cast in November) of Conway registered voters on a petition. The deadline to collect them is this weekend.
Petitions are available at locations throughout town, including Leavitt’s Country Bakery, Frontside Grind, Horsefeathers, the North Conway Community Center, Premier Rental-Purchase and the Sun.
If enough voters sign the petition to put the idea on the ballot in April, selectmen then will create a charter commission that will meet for a year to consider options to our current form of governing. Any changes it decides to recommend will appear on the ballot in 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.