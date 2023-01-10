As we face another season of budgets, town and school deliberative meetings, and ballot voting, we ask Conway voters to sign a petition that would, if approved by ballot in April, instruct selectmen to create a charter commission to examine ways to improve and/or change town government.

The last charter commission, convened in 1990, expanded the board of selectmen from three to five members. With a new charter commission, one idea would be to create a more representative board of selectmen so each would live in one of the town’s five precincts. Every current selectmen lives in or near Conway Village.

