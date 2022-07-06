Governments mostly raise money and fix problems, or at least try to. Attempts to do one without the other often don't work. The latest proposal to install parking meters in North Conway is firmly aligned on the side of raising money. As for fixing a problem: What problem?
Conway selectmen are mulling an idea put forward to expand its paid parking program at four recreational areas to encompass all of North Conway Village. Soon-to-be town manager John Eastman said that by charging $2 an hour for 10 hours a day at 400 parking spots, “you can make some serious money.” That telegraphs it clearly is more of a money-making idea than a problem-solving one.
That’s red flag No. 1. Municipal governments, even well-run ones like Conway's, aren’t particularly good at raising money other than through taxation and fees. One has only to look at the current paid parking program, which barely broke even last year.
Eastman points to Bar Harbor, Maine, which he says typically makes $1.5 million from Memorial Day to Columbus Day from parking fees. Even that simple statement raises questions about revenue projections. Our tourist season, with the exception of Memorial Day weekend, really doesn’t kick into gear until July 4, and midweeks in September and October are seldom jammed.
So, what is the extent of the problem and what are the intangible costs to Conway taxpayers? The obvious first step is to ask North Conway Village businesses, which live and breathe parking every day: Is there a problem with people “abusing” spaces by parking all day on Main Street? And: Will some merchants, like the coffee shops, lose business because people won't pay to park 15 minutes, the time it takes to buy grab a cup of Joe?
Also, how far should metered parking extend? The Sun's building is located at the intersection of Seavey Street and the North-South Road, and rarely are all the spaces on Seavey filled, the exceptions being times there are craft fairs or festivals in the park. This suggests visitors aren’t patrolling side streets looking for places to park.
If, upon due diligence, it is determined there is a problem that warrants action, do we really have to charge for every spot in the village? For example, signage (which we will need to point the public toward the newly opened restrooms at Whitaker House) could also direct drivers to the parking lot there, as well as to the John Fuller Elementary parking lot (with permission from the school district) and the public lot to rear of the information booth.
Then there's the question of where local workers would park. So far, Eastman is saying resident stickers wouldn't apply to downtown North Conway.
While we appreciate that the town is mindful of its budget, our instinct is telling us that the staff's time would be better spent finding ways to save taxpayers money, rather than expand government by chasing revenue.
Our recommendation is to park this idea until it can be better researched.
