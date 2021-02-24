With an Auto Zone store five years ago replacing the Homestead Restaurant — a structure built by Revolutionary War veteran Amos Barnes — and the planned demolition of another 1700s-era home in Center Conway, it is understandable that the Conway Planning Board has gone on high alert when faced with another big, new, neighborhood-changing project.
That said, we caution planners to be realistic tonight as they continue reviewing the 105-room hotel proposed for the site of the Intervale Motel, located across Route 16 from the Scenic Vista.
Planners, of course, are free to express their opinions, and those opinions often reflect the community writ large. One planner said the hotel was too tall and wanted to see it three stories instead of four; the selectmen’s representative to the planning board said it “doesn’t fit” the lot.
Personal opinions aside, the hotel as presented not only conforms with zoning and building regulations, including height requirements, but in our opinion is preferable to other types of businesses that could go there.
The property is one of — if not the — most valuable lot in Conway. It sold for $1.4 million, which limits its use to something that generates lots of revenue, likely either a hotel, chain restaurant or very expensive condos. Would planners or the community be happier with an Olive Garden?
And there is a precedent for a hotel. One hundred years ago, the Intervale House, which was taller than the hotel currently proposed, sat on that very site.
Planners are well aware of the property owner’s rights to build the hotel, and we trust they won’t go down the road (and invite a lawsuit) of disapproving the project based on general language in the zoning ordinance language about the project being a “nuisance” to the neighborhood.
That said, the board has increased leverage over this project due to the fact that the new owners bought the property before getting approval to build. Obviously, a lot is riding on their getting town approval, which means, to some degree, they are at the mercy of the planning board.
Will the developers reduce the number of floors from four to three, when four conforms to Conway’s 55-foot height restriction? Highly unlikely. As veteran Realtor Earle Wason, a specialist in selling hotels, says, the developers need all those rooms to justify the cost of the site.
One thing planners can (and should) do is squeeze the developers around the margins. We see no reason why the project couldn’t, for example, be built around the lines of such updated New England-styled hotels as Mills Falls and Church Landing in Meredith.
Like it or not, a big hotel is coming to Intervale. We encourage the planning board to exercise as much of pressure as it can to lessen the impact without landing the town in court.
