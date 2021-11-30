Seems like the distant past, but it was only a year ago when then-President Donald Trump called the soon-to-be released vaccines a “miracle” that would “ save millions of lives and soon end the pandemic once and for all.”
Many Democrats were then skeptical of the vaccine and wary that Trump had rushed the approval process for political gain. My, how times have changed.
We’ll leave it to political scientists to analyze why attitudes flipped, but it’s true that vaccine and mask skeptics holdouts are mostly Republicans, while most Democrats are vax and mask backers.
It’s also true that New Hampshire is experiencing a COVID spike almost more severe as last winter, before vaccines were available. Experts say the cause is the Delta strain’s high rate of transmission; it is between 50 and 100 times more contagious than the first strain.
With hundreds of millions of people safely vaccinated, and data showing that fully vaccinated people have little chance of death or hospitalization due to COVID, it is easy to be cynical about the welfare of the unvaccinated. If COVID wasn’t such a community risk, we might suggest letting Darwinism do its work and let the unvaccinated fend for themselves.
Instead, the vaccinated have to put up with hospitals clogged by cases and the threat of COVID morphing into an even more dangerous variant.
Last week, Memorial Hospital treated six COVID patients. If Memorial’s COVID patients need to be put on a ventilator, they are shipped to Maine Medical, which has special COVID ICU units. Some of these patients recover, but others suffer with long COVID, or they die.
Vaccines don’t prevent 100 percent of COVID infections, and mask-wearing obviously is less effective, but both slow the spread of the disease. It is no coincidence that states with high vaccination rates like Vermont (80 percent) experience fewer hospitalizations than Idaho, which has a vaccination rate of only 40 percent.
At 55 percent, New Hampshire has the lowest vaccination rate in New England. As a result, we currently are logging similar numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths as the entire province of Quebec, which has 10 times our population. In Quebec, vax cards are required to enter every building, and mask-wearing is nearly universal.
When N.H. was locked down in the spring of 2020, Memorial was nearly empty. In preparation for a COVID-patient rush that never materialized, the hospital stopped doing elective procedures, like knee surgeries. However, people were less sick from regular infectious viruses. The incidence of seasonal flu dropped almost to zero. One local doctor said of that time, “For many COPD patients, it was the best year of their lives.”
Lockdowns, of course, are horribly disruptive, and now, with vaccines universally available, not needed. Social distancing and mask wearing help, but herd immunity and the end of the pandemic can be achieved only if 90 or 95 percent of us are vaccinated.
This is the season of giving, thankfulness and gratitutde.
For the holidays, and for the sake of your family, friends and neighbors, let’s make Trump’s “miracle” happen. Get vaccinated.
