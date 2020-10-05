Polls show only about 7 percent of voters are undecided, perhaps the lowest ever in a presidential election this close to Election Day.
Voters tend not to change party affiliations even in normal times, but since President Donald Trump’s first day in office, when he exaggerated the size of the crowd attending his inauguration, it’s hardly a surprise the electorate has become so polarized.
So what motivates undecideds? Studies show they tend not to be ideologues, and more likely motivated by personal traits like honesty and strength rather than specific policies.
Given that, we encourage undecideds to go with their gut and ask themselves if they can take four more years of Trump-induced chaos. We say no. This election, unlike no other in our lifetime, is about character, not politics, and this president has shown he has very little of it.
And it is why his handpicked, “best people” in the world, many of whom he has hired and fired, have opined publicly that he is unfit to be president and is dangerous. They include an all-star lineup of people who have been inside Trump’s personal and professional inner circles: Gen. and former Secretary of Defense James Mattis; Gen. and former Chief of Staff John Kelly; former National Security Adviser John Bolton; former White House Communications Director and Trump friend Anthony Scaramucci; his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen; and even his own niece, Mary Trump.
Four years ago, this paper gave a lukewarm endorsement to Hillary Clinton and forewarned of the potential chaos a Trump presidency would bring. Holding our nose, we suggested voters “punt” and play it safe by electing the devil they knew over the one they didn’t.
Four years later, while we are not enthusiastic fans of Joe Biden, we do believe because he is sincere, basically honest and moderate, that is the right anecdote for these toxic times.
But to continue with the sports analogy, we'll elevate the punt to a kick, and suggest the country boot Trump out of the White House and end the circus his administration has become.
A sales clerk at Walmart, a former tepid Trump supporter and a self-described independent, told the Sun that after Trump’s debate performance and then his becoming infected with COVID-19, she is “leaning” toward Biden.
How much leaning? She said, “98 percent.”
If 98 percent is leaning, the president is in serious trouble.
