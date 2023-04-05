This year’s Conway town and school ballots are similar to past years, meaning that except for choosing elected officials, only a few warrant articles may demand your serious consideration.
The Conway warrant includes 50 articles, and for voters who wish to be prepared to mark their ballots before they arrive at the polls next Tuesday, a handy ballot worksheet appears at the back of the town report.
Most of the 50 articles either relate to funding capital reserve funds, fine-tune language in zoning ordinances or relate to funding non-profits. They are unanimously or near unanimously approved by the town boards.
What you won’t see is an article related to paid parking in North Conway Village. Selectmen first put it in the budget, then moved it to a special article, then removed that when they determined the program wasn’t ready for prime time.
However, there are a few articles we think deserve special consideration.
Town articles
Articles 2 and 12 are related to commercial construction along the North Conway Strip. Article 2 calls for a one-year moratorium on hotels and buildings bigger than 50,000 square feet. (The new Market Basket, for comparative purposes, totals about 70,000 square feet.) Article 12 reduces maximum allowable building height from 45 to 35 feet.
We ask voters to reject both. The sense that there are too many hotels is understandable, but we question what a moratorium would actually accomplish. We also worry about unintended consequences. One rationale for the moratorium is buying time for the master plan. But why? Will it recommend anything but restricting chain hotels to the Strip, which is where they are and where they belong?
One thing it might do is encourage developers to look at towns just over the border. That won’t decrease traffic or make it easier to find employees. What it will do is cost Conway tax dollars. The four or five hotels now under construction will pay close to $1 million in property taxes.
Planners say the moratorium also could allow residential housing to catch up, but reducing building height will actually hurt housing, as building up is more economical than building out. This also dovetails with a trend of developers adding residential space above commercial space. Cranmore is doing it with its new lodge. The new owner of the Yankee Clipper wants to do the same but can’t with the reduced height allowance. Same thing with a new residential complex proposed on parcels behind T.J.Maxx. In fact, the height change makes the affordable housing part of that project not financially feasible.
The purpose of Article 13 is to address the controversy over the signs/murals at Leavitt’s Country Store and Settlers Green. While the intent is well meaning, the language is squishy and leaves too much room for interpretation (and more controversy and lawsuits).
Two phrases in particular are troublesome: “Clearly visible and readable from a public road” and “primary purpose to advertise.” So, is the primary purpose of the doughnut depicted on Leavitt’s sign/mural to advertise, and is it clearly visible from the road?
Our recommendation is to reject the article, send it back to the planning board to tighten and ask the town to ease up its strict (some would argue incorrect) interpretation of the sign ordinance until it is revised.
Article 14 is the town operating budget, which is up more than $1 million. Conway has grown by a few thousand people in the past few years, and town officials have convincingly demonstrated where added expenditures are needed.
Article 28 asks for $12,000 for the Eastern Slope Regional Airport. There are lots of reasons to consider the Fryeburg airport a regional one that mostly serves Conway, including that it allows Kennett High School students to participate in a robust aviation program.
Article 35 would create a charter commission. Unanimously supported by selectmen, if it passes a charter commission would be formed and then present a recommendation on how to improve the structure of town government to voters for next year’s ballot. The changes, obviously, have yet to be determined, but there is wide sentiment to get rid of SB 2 and the deliberative town and school meetings that are poorly attended.
Articles 38 and 39 relate to the town taking over bits of road around Settlers Green. A full-page ad with a map that appeared in Wednesday’s paper shows the layout; currently, a town plow truck literally has to lift its blade as it goes from one section to another, and then make a u-turn. Settlers Green is paying to upgrade the road to town specifications. These articles make perfect sense to us.
School ballot
The school ballot — with only nine articles — is far less complicated.
Article 5 asks voters to approve a three-year contract for teachers, which, over its term, will add $3 million to the budget. Given current overstaffing in the school system, we suggest voters send the contract back to the school board and task it with finding offsetting savings.
Article 6 is the nearly $40 million operating budget. Voters at the deliberative meeting decided to reinstate $1.2 million in cuts that would have given voters a choice between the $40 million default budget and one $1.2 million less. As it is now, there is little difference between the two.
Article 9 is a citizens’ petition to close one of the elementary schools. It is, according to school officials, a non-binding referendum, meaning that if it passes, the school board doesn’t have to close a school. However, the board has been debating school closures for a decade or more, and this article will help give it, if not a mandate, at least direction.
