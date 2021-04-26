Some may recall the comedy team of Laurel and Hardy. Ollie famously would tell Stan something that could apply today to the Conway selectmen: “This is a fine mess you’ve gotten us into.”
With short-term rentals, the board has flubbed the rollout of the most important change in town zoning since residential and commercial zones were created back in the 1980s.
Here’s a recap. Three or four years ago, online booking platforms like Airbnb began to power short-term rentals in the valley. Conway exploded with some 800 STRs. While “bad neighbor” stories proliferated, the selectmen ignored this escalating problem until in 2019, when alternate planning board member Ray Shakir sounded the alarm.
After several public hearings attended by hundreds of residents, last year, selectmen dished off the responsibility of dealing with short-term rentals to a committee that after months of meetings came up with an exhaustive permitting process and regulations.
Meanwhile, the problem continued to fester even though existing zoning clearly forbade such rentals except for owner-occupied properties, which are a small minority of STRs.
Though in plain sight for all to see, buried in the details of the proposed regulations was the bombshell — the regs would completely reverse existing zoning and open up STRs for all properties in all neighborhoods.
In addition, not only did the selectmen not prep the public for the ballot vote on the regs earlier this month, they also sent mixed messages. For example, while Mary Carey Seavey joined her colleagues in voting to recommend the regulations, she then publicly campaigned against them.
And when voters shot down the regs at the polls, selectmen had no Plan B. They huddled in closed session with the town attorney, then issued a terse statement through Town Manager Tom Holmes saying the town would now begin enforcing the existing ordinance — with no explanation as to how or why they came to that decision.
Most took it to mean that thousands of reservations booked at hundreds of properties by families and friends who were planning to spend their vacations in Mount Washington Valley would have to be canceled.
Beyond the massive disruption in rentals (and anticipated enforcement nightmare) we’re already hearing fallout in the real estate market. One letter-writer to the Sun said after the vote was taken, she halted plans to build a second home on her property.
In an editorial before the election, we opposed the regulations as written and continue to believe allowing all properties in all zones to be operated as hotels not only is disruptive to neighborhoods but runs counter to the very definition of a residential zone.
That said, doing a 180 as the board is doing is equally wrongheaded. Their Draconian ordinance unreasonably infringes on property rights, undermines the financial model used by generations of people to buy second homes and will slow the valley’s economy as thousands of renters will no longer be shopping, dining out, etc.
There are many ways to discourage absentee owners from running full-time businesses in neighborhoods (limiting the number of rental nights per year immediately comes to mind) that would still allow property owners to make money on the side.
What’s next? The selectmen are meeting again today with town attorney Peter Malia, and we’re hopeful they will explain what’s going on. Why suddenly shut down STRs? Why can’t they wait a year and offer voters more palatable regulations that limit but do not ban STR’s? Can’t a grace period be offered instead of throwing the summer rental market into chaos? And why aren’t the selectmen commenting?
We’re guessing one reason for acting so radically and quickly is the lawsuits they believe they would lose in court to disgruntled property owners seeking damages. Well, that ship has sailed — years ago.
Much of case law is based on the “reasonable person standard,” which means that, given a set of circumstances, how would a reasonable person — or in this case, the selectmen — be expected to act?
After allowing STRs to proliferate while aware of their attendant problems and by not properly apprising the public about what would happen if the regs passed or didn’t, the selectmen haven’t acted reasonably. They’ve created a mess.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.