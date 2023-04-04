Every 20 years or so, the town experiences a burst of economic growth. The last time was in the early to mid-2000s with the construction of the North-South Road, the big-box stores and a major expansion of Settlers Green.
We’re in a similar period now. The most visible changes are the four or five new hotels and hundreds of residential units in the pipeline. Town officials estimate Conway’s population has increased by 3,000 people in the past few years.
In our opinion, elected officials on the board of selectmen and the Conway School Board have not kept up, resulting in numerous missteps. The days of these boards sitting back and relying on the guidance of their staffs — which can’t do everything — is over. Wanted: Proactive, not reactive, elected officials.
To that end, we are endorsing candidates who have either proven or have the potential to bring an outsized level of commitment to both of these boards.
Selectmen
No one appreciates veteran selectmen David Weathers and Mary Carey Seavey more than we do. In an old-school way, they have represented the town with competency, dedication and dignity. And while we’ve endorsed them for at least a decade, it is time for a change.
Two issues in particular have convinced us it is time to move on. At the moment, the disposition of short-term rentals sits at the bench of the N.H. Supreme Court, which will decide either to side with the town and prohibit all STRs in residential zones, or allow them all.
Neither outcome is acceptable. We submit that most residents would allow property owners to rent their homes — but in a limited way.
The selectmen not only botched the rollout of STR warrant articles two years ago, which led to Conway landing in court, but in the ensuing time have done nothing to propose a compromise ordinance to fairly manage STRs, which, if accepted by voters, would override a court ruling.
The most recent misstep was their putting paid parking in the budget and then as a warrant article (now removed) before it was properly vetted. Town staff did their best to prepare a plan ready for a spring rollout (clearly not enough time). That not one selectmen bothered to consider that apps, which the plan relied on, don’t work in North Conway Village was head-scratching.
All the selectmen, with the exception of Steve Porter, who grew up in North Conway, are heavily tied to Conway Village. And it shows. One selectman made a point to say he doesn’t go to North Conway. Another said visitors could go elsewhere if they don’t like paid parking. Both showed how tone-deaf the board is regarding an important constituency — merchants and non-profit organizations located in North Conway Village.
But we would not abandon Weather and Seavey if we didn’t think their challengers were not qualified. Tom Reed, who lives in North Conway, is a retired lawyer, bright and experienced. Ryan Shepard, manager of the local REI, has experience running organizations. Both show they can bring new ideas and diversity — Conway’s version of it, anyway.
School board
Conway’s school district faces four immediate challenges: overstaffing because of low student census — a direct cause of overblown budgets; low test scores; the possible departure of many sending towns; and replacing Superintendent Kevin Richard, who is retiring.
Because the schools are in a crisis/opportunity situation, we are endorsing candidates we think are clear-thinking, outspoken and motivated enough to get something done.
Seven candidates are running for three open seats (see today’s edition for their essays). We endorse Mark Hounsell, Amy Snow and Mike DiGregorio. All have many years of experience serving on boards, committees and various organizations. They are capable of providing leadership and have shown a willingness to shake up the dysfunctional status quo that characterizes the current board.
Of the remaining candidates, former school board chairman Joe Lentini will likely receive much support, but we encourage voters to move on. To his credit, Lentini answered questions posed by the Sun’s Lloyd Jones about some of those major issues for his candidate essay, but in his own submission to the Sun, he basically skipped over them. Instead, he talked about his accomplishments. We want forward-looking school board members champing at the bit to make changes, not ones resting on their laurels.
It is admittedly a bit unfair that we didn’t seriously consider the other candidates — Michaela Clement, Melanie Lebel and Matt Stearns — as our instinct this election cycle is to go with disrupters.
Planning board
Five candidates are vying for two seats on the Conway Planning Board. We endorse current vice-chair Ailie Byers and fellow incumbent Eliza Grant. Both are talented, committed and now have some experience.
Of the three current major boards, we see the planning board, led by chairman Ben Colbath, as the most competent, and while we don’t agree with all its initiatives — like the building moratorium proposal — overall, it is serving the town very well.
