Every 20 years or so, the town experiences a burst of economic growth. The last time was in the early to mid-2000s with the construction of the North-South Road, the big-box stores and a major expansion of Settlers Green.

We’re in a similar period now. The most visible changes are the four or five new hotels and hundreds of residential units in the pipeline. Town officials estimate Conway’s population has increased by 3,000 people in the past few years.

