Voting in Conway takes place Tuesday, and as with most years of commenting on the budgets, we find ourselves supporting the selectmen and challenging the school district.
Following Town Manager Tom Holmes’ lead, Conway selectmen are encouraging voters not to approve Articles 9, 10,11, 12, 13, 14 and 17. These articles would appropriate money to various reserve funds that can be delayed a year and will save $1,390,000.
Prudently, the board recognizes that in the midst of the worst economic crash in our lifetime, some consideration must be given to taxpayers.
The ballot is long, and the remaining monetary and non-monetary articles are unanimously or near-unanimously supported by the Municipal Budget Committee and the selectmen. We support the rest of the articles, too, including Article 6, which addresses affording housing.
The exception is Article 30, which would give selectmen authority to sell Conway Recreation property in Center Conway. Although the article does not instruct the selectmen to sell the Conway Community Building, if passed, it would be interpreted as a mandate.
With town hall set to move to Conway Village, the Rec property is the last remaining public gem in that part of town and should be kept for future generations to enjoy. Giving up the baseball field, playground, access to a future rail trail and potential for other recreational opportunities is hardly worth the $300,000 it might fetch on the market, a pittance compared to expenditures appearing in both the town and school budgets.
We urge voters to send a strong message not to sell and defeat Article 30.
Fiscal awareness, however, doesn’t seem to apply to school officials, who are partying like it’s February 2020 and apparently don't understand that the backbone of our economy — small businesses and the backs on which the schools are funded — is being gutted. Not one penny of savings in a nearly $38 million budget has been offered.
What we don't want to do, however, is equate performance with fiscal common sense. The teachers and the administration, superbly led by SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard, put in a herculean effort to convert to remote learning. Many teachers are working 10- and 12-hour days so students can get the best education possible under extraordinarily difficult circumstances.
Most glaring in its tone-deafness is the teachers union, which expressed most insultingly to taxpayers in a recent letter to the editor that they support the proposed three-year teachers contract written by Chris Bailey and Matt Liebenow, union co-presidents.
It begins by saying that passing it will save hundreds of thousands of dollars in “permanent” health insurance premiums. It conveniently leaves out the raises that after three years will “permanently” add nearly $2 million to the budget each year. The "hundreds of thousands in savings" argument is the same one articulated by School Board Chairman Joe Lentini. Clearly, this is a coordinated message.
The letter from the union then goes on to extol virtues of hard-working teachers in a transparent attempt to pull at voters' heartstrings, all without a word of recognition to many equally hardworking taxpayers who have lost their jobs in the private sector as well as the owners of small businesses who are drastically cutting their own budgets, or taking out large loans, in order not to go belly up.
In the short run, it is true that many laid-off employees are getting unemployment payments and some small businesses will get loans that may partially be forgiven. But looking ahead, it is difficult to see how the economy will return to normal any time soon. For the union not to at least acknowledge this reality is disturbing in its lack of awareness.
That said, voter turnout these days in all but national elections is generally low, and with the school employees and families creating a big voting bloc, the school budget, once again, likely will be approved.
But in future years, what we’d like to hear from the union in place of pandering is a more sophisticated and truthful argument that might say: “In order to retain the best teachers and attract more of the best, we need to pay them more."
Swallowing a huge education budget will be difficult for taxpayers, but it might go down easier without being accompanied by distorted propaganda from the school board and union.
For our candidate endorsements, see Tuesday's Conway Daily Sun.
