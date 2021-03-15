Occasionally, with great fanfare, Kennett High School shows up above water on U.S. News & World Report’s annual ratings of American high schools. That report is heavily handicapped to favor economically disadvantaged school districts, as measured by the percentages of students enrolled for free and reduced lunches, and Conway does its best to pack those rolls with every eligible student. Kennett therefore does much better than it otherwise might, at least according to U.S. News.
Such broad, nationwide studies inevitably miss important local factors, but no one complains when poverty-adjusted results lead that magazine to give Kennett honorable mention among New Hampshire high schools. I presume, therefore, that there would be no objection to citing the results of a different but equally broad educational analysis that finds the Conway School District noticeably deficient.
A team at the Center for Education Policy Analysis, at Stanford University, has undertaken what it calls the Educational Opportunity Monitoring Project. Using results from the standard accountability tests of the third through eighth grades of public schools between 2008 and 2018, the project calculated average tests scores, learning rates, and test-score trends for every U.S. school district.
Because average test scores can reflect a student’s opportunities for learning at home and elsewhere, as well as at school, they aren't that trustworthy for assessing school performance. As the analysts explained, you wouldn’t judge a hospital by a snapshot of patient health, but by health improvement over time. To more reliably gauge the quality of schools, they use the concept of learning rates, calculated on how much student scores improve from one year to the next. They find long-term trends in test scores nearly as relevant.
The report compares each school district to a national average, which requires some estimated adjustments because different states set different thresholds for proficiency in math or reading. Incidentally, in regard to those thresholds (and to grade inflation generally), in another study a different Stanford team estimated that “teachers inflate approximately 40 percent of test scores near the proficiency cutoffs.”
As U.S. News does in rating high schools, the Stanford study uses free-and-reduced-priced lunch counts to assess community wealth. U.S. News, however, elevates lower-performing schools with bonus points according to the proportions of their students who are eligible for free lunch. The Stanford study instead compares each school’s test scores to those of others with similar socioeconomic conditions.
Of nearby districts, Conway scores lowest in the key category of learning rates, and worst in test-score trends. Learning rates district-wide fall 19.4 percent below the national average. Speaking of grade inflation, the school with the highest average scores — Conway Elementary — also has the poorest learning rate, more than 25 percent below other schools on the same socioeconomic plane. Kennett Middle School’s learning rate is not calculated; that of Pine Tree is slightly above the national average, and John Fuller does considerably better, but the trend in test scores is downward in every Conway school.
Judging by the trajectory of Conway’s tax bills and per-pupil costs, that disappointing assessment can hardly result from inadequate funding. The report describes even wealthy Jackson’s test scores as declining faster than those in equally rich districts. Jackson’s learning rate is marked “N/A,” but of course so are all the demographic categories for Black, Hispanic, Asian, and “poor.”
Only Bartlett shines in this study, with an impressive learning rate 44 percent above the national average. Bartlett is also the only district in SAU 9 with test scores trending upward. In Tamworth the learning rate stands 13.1 percent below the national average, while Madison is 0.6 percent above. Freedom isn't rated.
Fryeburg is the only local district where average test scores fall below the national mean, yet Fryeburg's learning rate is 4.7 percent higher than the national average. As the Stanford report translates that statistic, students in Fryeburg “learn 4.7 percent more each grade than the U.S. average.” For Conway, they instead point out that “students learn 19.4 percent less each grade than the U.S. average.” And this was before pandemic paranoia wrought even further havoc on public schools — including those like ours, that have at least resumed a truncated and restricted semblance of traditional classroom teaching.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
