I’ve sought a flu shot every year for nearly a decade and have come down with the flu only once in that decade — although it was the worst bout I’ve ever endured. Having watched loved ones suffer from shingles, I got those shots, too. If there were tried-and-tested vaccines against prostate, pancreatic or colon cancer and maybe brain tumors, I would probably have them all.
I was a little hesitant about how hastily the COVID vaccine was developed and would have liked to see whether more eager guinea pigs developed serious side effects. Nor was that an uncommon degree of skepticism. In the summer of 2020, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris both famously expressed doubt about a vaccine rushed through development as fast as Operation Warp Speed was going. They would only trust it if it were endorsed by one of their revered scientific gurus, and I think both mentioned Anthony Fauci. I wanted something more reliable than the word of an egomaniac who collectively and falsely trashes dissenting colleagues as “fringe epidemiologists,” and uses his position to squelch the debate that lends credibility to “the science” he claims to personify.
People weren’t dropping dead left and right from the COVID vaccine, so I concluded that at my age any risk it posed for me was considerably less than from the virus itself. Notwithstanding the unequivocal assurances of our more politically active medical advisors that the vaccines have been “proven safe,” I recognized the potential for adverse consequences that take years to develop or discover. It would hardly be the first time a new medical procedure was later found to cause unexpected harm, but under the circumstances I calculated my odds as much better with the vaccine than without it. I still do.
I know of only one acquaintance who could be vaccinated but has so far declined it. There may be others, but I don’t ask, any more than I would inquire about someone’s method of birth control. I try to protect myself, and let others look out for themselves.
If polls can be trusted, Republicans are more vaccine-hesitant. Ask any Democrat, and you’ll hear that it’s mainly Trump Republicans who resist. That seems odd, since the rapid rollout of the vaccine was the only achievement of the Trump administration that everyone applauded — including Democrats, albeit begrudgingly. Why would those who regard Donald Trump as their champion reject the most widely appreciated accomplishment of his presidency?
Deliberate weaponization of the pandemic against Trump probably explains that paradox. Most newspapers, including this one, published fervid ranting by election-year partisans who credited every COVID death to Trump’s blundering — although fewer died on his watch, before vaccines, than on Biden’s, after vaccines. The preponderantly liberal national media seemed determined to sell COVID as even worse than it was, repeatedly comparing its death toll to those of America’s wars — something they never did for the far higher mortality of tobacco consumption.
Trump supporters regarded that exaggerated hype as an effort to make their hero look worse, instead of an attempt to expand readership and viewership, and in fact both motives probably flourished simultaneously. No wonder, then, that media notorious for antagonism to conservatism generally, and Trump in particular, has lost credibility among his adherents as it tries to promote vaccines.
As erstwhile civil-liberties Democrats started backing forced vaccinations, chillingly authoritarian vax passports and caste-like restrictions on the unvaccinated, they deepened that impression of partisan pandemic exploitation. From the first appeals to “bend the curve,” Democrats have advocated the most extreme pandemic responses — however destructive, ineffective or dictatorial — in a futile campaign to avoid the inevitable infection of everyone. It’s no great leap from regarding your political opponents as misguided to suspecting them of evil intentions, and such abrupt betrayals of fundamental liberal principles naturally trigger such suspicion.
If there are still people who think COVID was a hoax, and that vaccination drives reflect an insidious Democratic effort at political control, I’m not surprised. I’m more than a little concerned myself about the unprecedented degree of citizen control governments have arrogated to themselves on the excuse of public health, and how determined the effort will be to make it permanent.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
