Back in the 1980s, I would save a week every autumn for hiking the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal towpath, or the Virginia and Maryland sections of the Appalachian Trail. Those excursions usually had some relation to historical projects I was working on, although I enjoyed the exercise and scenery and the relative seclusion. A 1989 driving tour of Chincoteague and the Outer Banks offered some vacation-like days, but most of that trip involved research for a book. The same was true with a couple of sojourns in England and France, in the 1990s, where research occupied five or six days a week.

Except for our bicycle trips to places like southern Quebec and the coast of Maine, about 15 years ago, I can't recall the last time I took what anyone would call a vacation. Some summers I'll drive out to Kansas with my wife, to visit her family, but for me that's no vacation; research is again my stated reason for escaping the mobs of relatives who descend as soon as she arrives. Summer in Kansas is unbearable without air-conditioning, but the various historical societies of the Missouri River watershed are all air-conditioned, so they exert a twofold appeal. I suppose you could say that research becomes my vacation from her vacation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.