Back in the 1980s, I would save a week every autumn for hiking the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal towpath, or the Virginia and Maryland sections of the Appalachian Trail. Those excursions usually had some relation to historical projects I was working on, although I enjoyed the exercise and scenery and the relative seclusion. A 1989 driving tour of Chincoteague and the Outer Banks offered some vacation-like days, but most of that trip involved research for a book. The same was true with a couple of sojourns in England and France, in the 1990s, where research occupied five or six days a week.
Except for our bicycle trips to places like southern Quebec and the coast of Maine, about 15 years ago, I can't recall the last time I took what anyone would call a vacation. Some summers I'll drive out to Kansas with my wife, to visit her family, but for me that's no vacation; research is again my stated reason for escaping the mobs of relatives who descend as soon as she arrives. Summer in Kansas is unbearable without air-conditioning, but the various historical societies of the Missouri River watershed are all air-conditioned, so they exert a twofold appeal. I suppose you could say that research becomes my vacation from her vacation.
Because the state of New Hampshire returns so little of the enormous rooms and meals revenue that Conway restaurants and lodging places collect, Conway's budget committee heard a lot of talk during this year about the legislature allowing towns like ours to charge a local lodging fee. The legislature won't let us do that, apparently because our representatives and state senators are more intent on pleasing the lodging lobbyists than voters, but let me save that topic for the next election. I only brought the local-tax issue up because, in the course of the discussion, several people commented on how much extra they had to pay in local taxes and fees when they visited other tourist towns — on vacation.
That left me wondering why people from one tourist town would spend any more time than they had to in another one. Doesn't living in such a place year-round make it clear how insincere and artificial tourist towns almost always are — not to mention that they're crowded with fundamentally unhappy people trying to escape, temporarily, from unsatisfactory lives?
The American preoccupation with vacation is a modern phenomenon. Not that long ago, more people appear to have been content with where they lived, and more satisfied with (and by) their vocational pursuits. Vacations probably seemed unnecessary, or even alien. The idea of retirement may have been as repugnant to them as it is to me, conveying ominous visions of seeking relaxation while waiting for death.
The oldest in my collection of unabridged dictionaries is an 1864 edition of Webster's, which lists six definitions for "vacation," beginning with "the act of making void, vacant, or of no validity." Vacancy does indeed seem to describe the atmosphere in which many strangers mill about the streets of North Conway or Nantucket, but that probably wasn't what the lexicographer had in mind. The second definition was the "intercession of judicial proceedings," which has no relation to the modern connotation. The third definition came closer — "the intermission of the regular studies and exercises of a college."
It was the sixth and last definition that appears to capture the current spirit of the word, however. "Leisure; freedom from trouble or perplexity" was the least common meaning of "vacation" in 1864, and the dictionary parenthetically added that the word was "now little used" for that purpose.
Of course, 1864 was a war year, and most people were happy enough to be able to remain peacefully at home, attending to their daily affairs. Some few could afford the time and money to rusticate in some idyllic setting, which describes North Conway before the outlets, but they may have had sense enough not to flaunt such extreme good fortune by referring to that interlude in their perennial idleness as a vacation. That discretion is no longer so common. Our very school calendars hint that, for many Americans, vacation has become the central focus of life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.