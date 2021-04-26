It was difficult to determine whether state Rep. Anita Burroughs was acting from ignorance or deceit when she tried, back on April 8, to portray me as a transplant to New Hampshire, just like her. Her slight error in locating my birthplace revealed that she found it in a source that also told her my father was on active duty in the Navy at the time, but she neglected to mention that substantive detail, perhaps because it undermined her narrative; that seems to be a habit of hers. Or maybe she just doesn’t understand that armed forces personnel aren’t required to relinquish their home-state residency. If military service were as common in her family as it has been in mine, she would know that.
The 1946 Chrysler on which I’m perched in the accompanying photo carries the same New Hampshire license plates it wore when I was born in that car alongside U.S. 58 in the now-vanished political subdivision of Princess Anne County, Va. The snapshot was taken seven months later, on a visit to our house on Davis Hill — where I grew up, and where I still live, 600 yards from my father's boyhood home.
If Anita was born in New Jersey, let's say, because her father was on duty at Fort Dix, and if he was a New Hampshire resident at the time, then I would certainly acknowledge her right to welcome me or anyone else to the Granite State. Somehow I doubt that was the case, so she can limit herself to serving as state-line greeter to those refugees from overregulated Taxachusetts who have followed her across that border since her arrival in the 1990s. She is certainly making them feel right at home with her attempts to replicate the absurd political policies that produced the suburban hell she and they all fled.
It was equally difficult to judge whether Anita’s obfuscation of the student voting issue reflected her own confusion or a desire to confuse others. Whichever was the case, she unwittingly provided the material to refute her own argument by lumping out-of-state students with servicepeople.
After 1932, the votes my father cast as a Conway resident had to be by absentee ballot. Before the Soldier Voting Act, that was complicated, but by my era it was fairly easy — if you were over 21. You could declare residency in another state if you were stationed there, but you had to hold that state's driver's license and register your car there.
Now that teenagers who aren’t even trusted with alcohol are allowed to select national leaders, most college students vote. Liberal politicians like Anita covet that intensely impressionable demographic, confined as it is to institutions of higher liberal indoctrination — even seeking special privileges for that monolithically Democratic class. Student votes are wasted in such overwhelmingly progressive dominions as Massachusetts and New York, and casting them in conservative New Hampshire benefits the Democratic Party far more. Over 5,000 out-of-state students gave Maggie Hassan her thousand-vote margin of victory in 2016.
If students can’t meet residency requirements for in-state tuition, in my opinion they should vote at home by absentee ballot, but New Hampshire allows them to claim residency here for voting purposes, even on Election Day. They simply have to be honest about it, obtaining a New Hampshire driver’s license and registering their cars here within 60 days. Most students aren’t being honest, and want to evade the obligations borne by all other voters — including servicemen.
Last November, out-of-state students were allowed to vote here even if they had returned to their home states full-time, to study remotely. That betrays the utter pretense behind Anita’s “convenience” argument. Why would students vote by absentee ballot in New Hampshire from their homes in distant states unless the only goal was to turn New Hampshire blue? No wonder Anita Burroughs vigorously defends such duplicitous partisans — being one herself.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
