Someone recently forwarded me an excerpt from what I presume was the Facebook account of Anita Burroughs, the District 1 representative from Glen. It was a letter to her "dear friends" lamenting a lack of "bipartisan cooperation" from the Legislature's Republican minority. Listing numerous bills that died because most Republicans opposed reconsidering them, she assured those friends that her intent "has always been to work collaboratively with members of both parties."
Following a hunch, I looked into the ratings her voting record yielded from an assortment of conservative and liberal political advocacy groups. As I suspected, she turned out to be the most partisan representative in northern Carroll County.
The New Hampshire Republican Alliance scores legislators on issues related to state or national constitutionality and the Republican Party platform. It's an undisguised indication of how often legislators vote with Republicans. A score of 50 percent might theoretically reflect pure nonpartisanship, but in fact no Democrat could reasonably be expected to approach that. Tom Buco, our habitually sensible and moderate Democrat, earned only a 13.9 percent rating in 2019. Freshman Democrat Harrison Kanzler came in at 5.7 percent, showing at least an occasional bipartisan twinge, and Susan Ticehurst managed 5 percent. Even Steve Woodcock had a score of 2.9 percent.
Not one of northern Carroll County's three progressive paladins — Jerry Knirk, Ed Butler and Anita Burroughs — reached even 1 percent. In that measure of bipartisanship, Burroughs scored lowest of them all.
A glance at the ratings those legislators were given by one of the more liberal advocacy groups corroborates this partisan image. Open Democracy Action advertises itself as a champion of "political equality," and an enemy of any infringements on voting rights. That all sounds very neutral and commendable, but the policies it advocates tend to threaten ballot integrity and undermine trust in our elections. The group shows a preference for election reforms that would benefit the Democratic Party, such as allowing those inevitably liberal out-of-state college students to declare residency just for Election Day — which no other state permits.
Open Democracy is even more fervently liberal than the Republican Alliance is conservative — counting absences from any vote (excused or not) as opposition to "reform." If you aren't with them, then clearly you're against them. Earning a 100 percent rating would therefore seem difficult, but five of our northern county Democrats managed it: Burroughs, Knirk and Butler, of course, but also Ticehurst and Woodcock. Buco came in at only 88 percent because he missed a vote, and Kanzler missed most of them, which dropped him to 38 percent. He never voted against one of Open Democracy's pet bills, however, and even supported the redefinition of New Hampshire residency so the faux-resident students who put Maggie Hassan in the U.S. Senate could keep her there.
The New Hampshire Liberty Alliance assesses legislators by the degree to which they choose liberty over coercion—favoring legislation that promotes personal responsibility and accountability in place of statutory regulation. Buco and Kanzler came away with a passing grade of D, but all the rest flunked.
The anti-gun group LEAP Forward gave Buco only a 67 percent rating, indicating that he is somewhat less hostile to the gun owner than Kanzler, whose father owned a gun shop until recently. Woodcock satisfied LEAP Forward 94 percent of the time, as did Butler. Somehow, Knirk fell three points short of a perfect rating (I don't see how), but Burroughs and Ticehurst each scored 100 percent.
This is new. Our best legislators have always crossed the aisle regularly.
Republican Gene Chandler, whom Burroughs replaced, received only a 50 percent rating from the N.H. Liberty Alliance in 2018, despite his libertarian leanings. Karen Umberger, another Republican defeated two years ago, scored 58.6 percent with the Liberty Alliance, and only 66.7 percent in her own Republican Alliance. In 2018, Chandler earned only 78 percent from the American Conservative Union, and Umberger only 62 percent. Conversely, even Open Democracy gave Chandler 20 percent, and the ACLU marked Umberger at 67 percent. Plainly, they thought for themselves.
As much as I've disagreed with Chandler and Umberger over the years, their defeat was a tremendous blow to bipartisanship. There is abundant reason to regret the growing polarization in the State House, but few people have less room to complain about it than Anita Burroughs.
William Marvel is a resident of South Conway.
