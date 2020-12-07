The automobile turned Sunday into a day for pleasure trips. As the Depression eased, neighborhood gossip columns in the North Conway Reporter bulged with single-sentence reports of people who had driven as far as 50 miles to see friends or relatives on Sunday afternoon.
With good weather on the first Sunday in December 1941, Dr. Chester Wiggin and his wife drove from Conway Village to Portsmouth to see their son, Lt. Bruce Wiggin of the U.S. Navy. Bruce was a 1933 Annapolis graduate, and his new submarine, the USS Grayback, had docked at the Navy Yard.
The holiday season and school activities added to the traffic. Herbert Hurd, music teacher at Fryeburg Academy, “motored” to Portland with his wife and daughter to hear Handel’s “Messiah” at the city hall. Three cars left the Hi-Y Club conference in Manchester that day on their way back to Conway, carrying a dozen boys from Kennett High School.
By the time the boys made it home, and before the “Messiah” finished in Portland, those Sunday travelers knew that Japanese aircraft had damaged or destroyed most of the U.S. Seventh Fleet at Pearl Harbor. The attack dominated all conversation the rest of that afternoon and evening. Two Conway families — those of soldiers Warren Hitchcock and Donald Wakefield—endured particular anxiety because their boys were stationed a few miles from Pearl Harbor.
By Monday morning, panicked air raid wardens everywhere, including Fryeburg and Sandwich, started manning their observation posts 24 hours a day, calling for volunteers to help. Reporter publisher Ellsworth Newton’s front-page editorial on Dec. 11 included an early instance of the phrase “we’re all in this together.” He urged all citizens to take precautions that seem silly now, and perhaps did then — such as always wearing “blackout equipment” outside at night, and not shoving others off the sidewalk while running for shelter during an air raid.
The crisis alerted some retailers to market opportunity. Conway Furniture expanded its ad in the Dec. 11 paper to six times its usual size, using it all to advertise a wide selection of Philco radios in a news-hungry community where many households still lacked one.
A skeptical town columnist surmised in the Reporter’s Christmas edition that the poor and middle class would pay the butcher’s bill, doubting that “the sons of the big shots will serve where their lives will be in danger.” He also dared urge that civil liberties not be sacrificed to “war hysteria” in the fight for freedom. Newton, whose editorial that day ranted about “the customary abysmal stupidity” of Congress, seemed firmly in the grip of war hysteria himself. He published the column so he could show his hostility to it, offering to print letters “from those who care to express their disagreement,” but he mistook the independent, working-class spirit of his adopted town. No one responded.
Thirty months later, Kennett headmaster Ellis McKeen tried to identify every former Kennett student and teacher who had gone into military service. He knew his list was incomplete, but it already had over 300 names. Three had been killed by then, and two were missing in action; two more had been taken prisoner. Ten of the dozen boys who attended the Hi-Y Club conference in Manchester were on McKeen’s list.
Donald Wakefield spent 44 months in the Pacific theater. Warren Hitchcock came home in 1945, missing a finger. Neither found work, so they both reenlisted, and Warren saw two more wars. Bruce Wiggin won a Silver Star for raiding deep in Japanese-controlled waters aboard the Grayback; he was not on the sub when it put out from Pearl again early in 1944 and disappeared — until divers discovered its remains last year, 1400 feet underwater off Okinawa.
McKeen’s list was one Kennett honor roll that wasn’t padded by artificially inflated measures of accomplishment. It largely matched the pedestrian demographics the cynical columnist had predicted, despite the occasional teacher, or the sons of local doctors and the school superintendent. The names mostly reflected common folks whose daily lives involved risk, who answered that Sunday’s threat by going off to face it while the comfortable class stayed home, wagging fingers at the incautious.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.