I was dumbfounded, while listening in on a Conway School Board meeting just before Thanksgiving, to hear the subject of closing an elementary school discussed as though it were something the board would sincerely consider. Exercising the skepticism I've learned to apply wherever that board is concerned, I wondered what kind of trick they had up their sleeves.
Without leafing through nearly three decades of my columns for this newspaper, I couldn't be sure when I first raised the issue of declining enrollment and rising costs in Conway schools. As early as February of 2006 I was noticing that school predictions of soaring enrollment had not come to pass, but that we were embarking on a spending spree predicated entirely on those bogus projections. Instead of the student population expanding to fill the money pits we were building to accommodate them, it quickly started to decline. Apparently, it took 14 years of hammering that point home for the school board to notice.
The board was hell-bent on building a new high school by February of 1996, when it terrified the community with a dire warning that enrollment at Kennett would increase by 44 percent within seven years. Those figures were based on children already born and attending school, but seven years later Kennett enrollment had only risen 25 percent, while enrollment in the elementary schools was plummeting.
Hungry for supportive statistics, the board somehow missed those inconvenient contradictions and kept clamoring for a new school. Our two Kennett students had an English teacher — or rather, someone who drew a salary as an English teacher — who abetted the new-school campaign by regularly disparaging the old school and the town that supported it. I suspect that was not an uncommon faculty practice.
Once the legislature reduced the statutory supermajority for so enormous a bond from two-thirds to only 60 percent, the board finally got voter approval for its new school. To help ram the bond through, the board had lowballed the projected costs, coming back after most of the expense had been incurred to ask for a few million more to finish the job. Without even blushing, they explained that certain things had been "forgotten" — such as classroom furniture and doors, if memory serves. I've wondered if the shoddy windows that are already falling apart now were bought on the cheap to minimize the appearance of inattention, incompetence, or insincerity that lay behind the oversight.
Now we have a new high school where the halls are beginning to echo. Once the old high school had been remodeled as the junior high, it had so much empty space that there was room enough in it for an entire recreation center, and there's still more available. The elementary schools that recently cost us several million dollars in renovations had 32 percent fewer students in the fall of 2019 than they did when the board started wailing about enrollment growth and school crowding in 1996. Enrollment is perhaps even lower today, but the SAU9 website doesn't seem to be offering the head count from October 1, 2020. Maybe it has finally become embarrassing.
The latest enrollment figure I could find for Conway was from February of 2020, when there were only 1,665 students all the way from kindergarten through the high school seniors. The last time Conway had fewer students was 1975, when we maintained about a third of the building space of today — and barely one-third the staff.
A number of conscientious citizens have won seats on the school board over the years, trying to right a system that has been thrown out of balance by a coalition of unionized teachers and organized, demanding parents. Efforts at reform have always been quashed by board members recruited from among those parents, and even from teachers taking political sabbaticals — whose insatiable appetite for program expansion has made the district land-poor and buried it in salary obligations to superfluous staff.
That makes it difficult for observers with good memories to regard school-board talk of closing an entire elementary fiefdom as anything more than a strategic bluff. I'm guessing it's nothing but a backhanded strategy to stir militant support for yet another ridiculously bloated budget.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
