Among the historical ephemera I have packed away is a pay voucher for Capt. David S. Yardley of the 1st Delaware Volunteer Infantry, for the period of July 1 through Oct. 31, 1862. Yardley signed that document on Dec. 5, 1862, while recovering from wounds incurred at the battle of Antietam, during the Confederate invasion of Maryland. His pay for the three months came to $556.50, but the interesting feature of the voucher is that it included compensation for the services of his slave. As central as slavery was to the war, it remained legal in Yardley’s home state until passage of the 13th Amendment, six months after Juneteenth. The young captain’s service in the Union Army — including wounds received in the battle that prompted President Lincoln to issue his Emancipation Proclamation — was evidently motivated by devotion to the national compact, rather than opposition to slavery. Despite recent scholarship claiming otherwise. that was the initial impetus for most Union soldiers, even in New England, where slavery had long since died out.
Conversely, despite the technical truth that defending the Confederacy meant defending slavery, most Rebel soldiers obviously didn’t see it that way, any more than U.S. soldiers in World War II thought of themselves as defending capitalism. Much of the Confederate officer corps and many of the foot soldiers came from slave-owning families, especially in the Army of Northern Virginia, but even there the majority owned no slaves. While they may not have recognized it, most of them suffered economically from having to compete with slavery, and antagonism between Dixie’s poorer strata and the planter class simmered just beneath the surface. The war soon aggravated that conflict, but early Confederate recruits were likely inspired by an impulse to defend the homeland equal to Union volunteers’ desires to defend the country as a whole.
