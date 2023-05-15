Saturday mornings, my wife drives over to Fryeburg, Maine, to teach music lessons. She always laughs at the sandwich board of the first business she passes in Maine, which happens to be a pot parlor — or, rather, a medical marijuana dispensary, as they seem to be called with a sly wink. To make a purchase, I suppose one must have a medical marijuana card, because the sign proclaims “$60 an ounce; new patients being accepted.” Maybe that’s just a joke; if not, it must be pretty easy to get the card, to keep more than one such place in business within one town.
One of my sisters-in-law in central Kansas remarked recently that the state police are waging a campaign to remind people crossing between Missouri and Colorado that marijuana remains as illegal in Kansas as it ever was. Missouri and Colorado have both legalized it, and a lot of chagrined travelers on Interstate 70 have discovered that there are still some places that don’t toss out all the rules just because everyone else is doing so.
New Hampshire once had an equally powerful independent streak, but that spirit seems to survive mainly in vestigial tokens, represented today by such anomalies as the absence of either a bottle bill or mandatory seatbelt use for adults.
I suppose our lack of sales or income tax qualifies, too, but that unique advantage seems insignificant now, beneath the burden of the property taxes that have to be raised to satisfy the demands of the immigrant population. It’s an oppressive situation for all homeowners, except those public-service parasites in Hale’s Location.
Thursday’s editorial and this week’s Tele-Talk question show the Daily Sun fully behind legalizing reefer, arguing that all three of the states that border us have done so. All three of those states also have sales taxes and income taxes, and all three require deposits on beverage containers. As a paragon of logical consistency, I suppose the Sun supports all those impositions, as well.
Let’s accept the Sun’s claim that marijuana is not a gateway drug, but is it harmful enough by itself? Exactly one week before the editorial appeared, the National Institute of Health shared a Danish study with some sobering suggestions about the impact of marijuana use, especially on young men.
After studying 50 years of health records for 6 million people, epidemiologists attributed as many as 30 percent of schizophrenia cases in men between the ages of 21 and 30 to their “cannabis use disorder. “
That makes another NIH press release especially disturbing. “Marijuana and hallucinogen use among young adults reached an all-time high in 2021,” the institute announced last August, noting that usage had nearly quadrupled in a decade. Surveys indicated that in 2011, before the first state legalized weed, only 3 percent reported themselves as users nationwide, but in 2021, amid a legalization frenzy, the figure rose steadily to 11 percent.
Could increased usage have anything to do with increasing availability? And how did that contribute to our much-lamented mental health crisis?
The Sun editorial accused Gov. Chris Sununu of dodging the issue, but the next day Sununu released a statement contending that “change is inevitable,” and declaring “I stand ready to sign a legalization bill that puts the state of N.H. in the driver’s seat.” That, however, is exactly what I’m worried about.
On my drive to Keene last week, one car drifted into my lane on Route 104, on the way down, and another did the same on Route 9, on the way back. Probably they were just checking their text messages, but how many more types of impairment must we look out for? Cops can usually detect drunk drivers, but unless suspects are laughing uncontrollably and hoovering down coconut macaroons, how would they recognize a stoner?
If bleary-eyed boozers are stumbling into the liquor store the moment the doors open (a sight our Sun informant seems familiar with), then shouldn’t glassy-eyed potheads enjoy similar convenience? Why discriminate between vices? By applying the popular doctrine of diversity to our overpowering obsession with recreation and intoxication, we can reinforce our state’s demeaning dependence on peddling such diversions to anyone who can afford them.
