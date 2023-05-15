Saturday mornings, my wife drives over to Fryeburg, Maine, to teach music lessons. She always laughs at the sandwich board of the first business she passes in Maine, which happens to be a pot parlor — or, rather, a medical marijuana dispensary, as they seem to be called with a sly wink. To make a purchase, I suppose one must have a medical marijuana card, because the sign proclaims “$60 an ounce; new patients being accepted.” Maybe that’s just a joke; if not, it must be pretty easy to get the card, to keep more than one such place in business within one town.

One of my sisters-in-law in central Kansas remarked recently that the state police are waging a campaign to remind people crossing between Missouri and Colorado that marijuana remains as illegal in Kansas as it ever was. Missouri and Colorado have both legalized it, and a lot of chagrined travelers on Interstate 70 have discovered that there are still some places that don’t toss out all the rules just because everyone else is doing so.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.