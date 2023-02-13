Plummeting enrollment and soaring budgets have become a notorious phenomenon in public school districts nationwide. Staffing levels have reached all-time records, according to Chad Aldeman, policy director of the Economics Lab at Georgetown University. Last September, Aldeman calculated that U.S. public schools increased their staffs from an average of 52 per thousand students in 1950 to 135 per thousand students in 2020. Last month, he determined that the disproportion of teachers and non-teaching staff paused momentarily during the pandemic, but thanks in part to floods of federal relief money, staff bloat picked up again rapidly as soon as it was over.

The Conway School District stands as one of New Hampshire’s more glaring examples of a system that has been redesigned to serve the interests of a growing faculty and staff, rather than that of the shrinking student population. With an enrollment of 1,534 students and the equivalent of 329.58 full-time positions, our staff ratio comes in at 215 per thousand students. As I’ve mentioned frequently (and will continue to highlight until the school board reverses the trend), Conway has the highest proportion of both teachers and overall staff of the 11 New Hampshire districts within an enrollment range of 1,300 to 1,800 students. Yet we have the second-lowest median income of any of them.

