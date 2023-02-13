Plummeting enrollment and soaring budgets have become a notorious phenomenon in public school districts nationwide. Staffing levels have reached all-time records, according to Chad Aldeman, policy director of the Economics Lab at Georgetown University. Last September, Aldeman calculated that U.S. public schools increased their staffs from an average of 52 per thousand students in 1950 to 135 per thousand students in 2020. Last month, he determined that the disproportion of teachers and non-teaching staff paused momentarily during the pandemic, but thanks in part to floods of federal relief money, staff bloat picked up again rapidly as soon as it was over.
The Conway School District stands as one of New Hampshire’s more glaring examples of a system that has been redesigned to serve the interests of a growing faculty and staff, rather than that of the shrinking student population. With an enrollment of 1,534 students and the equivalent of 329.58 full-time positions, our staff ratio comes in at 215 per thousand students. As I’ve mentioned frequently (and will continue to highlight until the school board reverses the trend), Conway has the highest proportion of both teachers and overall staff of the 11 New Hampshire districts within an enrollment range of 1,300 to 1,800 students. Yet we have the second-lowest median income of any of them.
We are more fortunate than many of those districts in terms of student quality, with lower ratios needing special attention. We are fourth-highest in per-pupil spending, and would have been much higher but for our relatively low expenditures on special education. Despite that advantage in student readiness, Conway hovers near the bottom, academically, among comparably sized districts.
It’s worth pointing out that there are more employees in the Conway School District than 329.58 full-time staff members would suggest. Many of those positions are part-time, and two half-timers would only account for a single digit in the tally. Each of those several hundred employees is a potential voter, however, as are any spouses they might have.
That would explain the loud lament that Conway needs affordable housing for its teachers. After all, if they don’t live in Conway, then they can’t vote for the school budget that keeps fueling the education empire on which they all subsist.
There’s probably no active conspiracy to overload the staff for the sake of building an insurmountable voting bloc. Just don’t try to convince me that the school board’s more determined empire-builders don’t have that in the back of their minds as they consider new positions. Racketeers traditionally operate through winks and nods, rather than overt planning.
Bureaucracies perpetuate themselves through expansion, which diffuses responsibility too broadly to isolate the cause of failures. The more teachers, administrators, and hangers-on the Conway School District employs, the more easily each drone in the hive can deflect blame for failure by pointing elsewhere in the system — or to factors outside it. If Buffy can’t read (and more than two-thirds of all Conway students failed to demonstrate adequate reading skills last spring), teachers could blame it on the time and resources devoted to such extracurricular frippery as “social and emotional learning.” They might also pin the onus on the shortcomings of other district employees, such as Conway’s detachment of family liaisons, who were hired to ameliorate an alleged epidemic of transiency, parental neglect and homelessness.
Comparing the growth of school-district staff and the coincidental decline of academic performance, one might reasonably wonder whether high proportions of teachers and administrators actually have an adverse effect on education. It’s at least fair to say that broadening the faculty footprint has failed to arrest the downward trajectory of academic performance. Meanwhile, at about 80 percent of the overall budget, Conway School District personnel cost taxpayers upwards of $32 million a year. If passed, this year’s teachers’ contract would bump that up closer to $34 million.
The pat excuse offered by enablers of this stupendous fraud (such as the last chairman of the Conway School Board) is that “Education isn’t what it was 50 years ago.” That simplistic reply is utterly unsatisfactory, but unfortunately it also happens to be correct. Fifty years ago, education was effective and affordable. Today, it is neither.
