This is probably the year in which tourism throws the last shovelful of dirt on the grave of the once-pleasant small town it has destroyed. A few weeks ago, I made my first drive up the Strip in nearly a year, and it revealed hotel projects more compatible with Route 128 than anywhere in northern New Hampshire. Worker-warehousing construction in Conway Village, meanwhile, is apparently meant for prospective employees of those hotels, for who else is left to act as servants to the leisure class? The location of that “affordable” housing will keep them closer to a more proletarian neighborhood, however, and out of sight when they’re not swabbing toilets.

The campaign for commercial dominance over our community is evident in the costly ads in this newspaper, advocating for zoning decisions designed to wrest control of commercial development from local planners and return it to the developers who made zoning necessary in the first place. Settlers Green’s push to write its own sign ordinance, and make it unenforceable, appears as Warrant Article 13, and regrettably it has the support of a slim majority on the planning board. Settlers Green also strives to confuse Article 38, which makes sense, with Article 39, which simply shifts the cost of maintaining their commercial driveways from Settlers Green to the town.

