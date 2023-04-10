This is probably the year in which tourism throws the last shovelful of dirt on the grave of the once-pleasant small town it has destroyed. A few weeks ago, I made my first drive up the Strip in nearly a year, and it revealed hotel projects more compatible with Route 128 than anywhere in northern New Hampshire. Worker-warehousing construction in Conway Village, meanwhile, is apparently meant for prospective employees of those hotels, for who else is left to act as servants to the leisure class? The location of that “affordable” housing will keep them closer to a more proletarian neighborhood, however, and out of sight when they’re not swabbing toilets.
The campaign for commercial dominance over our community is evident in the costly ads in this newspaper, advocating for zoning decisions designed to wrest control of commercial development from local planners and return it to the developers who made zoning necessary in the first place. Settlers Green’s push to write its own sign ordinance, and make it unenforceable, appears as Warrant Article 13, and regrettably it has the support of a slim majority on the planning board. Settlers Green also strives to confuse Article 38, which makes sense, with Article 39, which simply shifts the cost of maintaining their commercial driveways from Settlers Green to the town.
That campaign is also evident in the opposition, by this newspaper and by developers, to Articles 2 and 12. Article 2 proposes a one-year moratorium on major commercial projects, such as the mega-hotels with which we’ve recently been inundated. This boom came as something of a surprise, and found our ordinance unprepared to address the pressures of development so incongruous to the character of the community. The moratorium would allow the planning board time to consider further regulations. The board might well add new restrictions, but of course those who are willing to pave Conway from Eaton to Bartlett to bring more money into town are determined to avoid any such impediments. A well-known local real estate agent and tourism booster has dismissed and disparaged the moratorium, which ought to constitute a sufficient endorsement of it for most of us more plebian voters to support it.
Article 12 would reduce maximum allowable building heights by 10 feet in the Highway Commercial District. If that rule had already been in place, the newest hotels would probably not have passed muster, and my recent jaunt up the Strip would have been a lot less traumatic. Those huge, unfinished structures provided a shocking contrast to their surroundings, which emphasizes their fundamental incompatibility with the existing development, especially when you consider how unpleasantly littered the Strip already was with cookie-cutter outlets and franchises. The aim of those lodging monstrosities, and of the condos for the One Percent at Cranmore, seems to be to block views of Conway’s formerly spectacular landscape from all those who can’t afford the room rates or mortgages.
Rather than acknowledging the connection between present municipal problems and the economically metastatic industry they have so long espoused, touristmongers have fallen back on blaming town government. Tourist promotion and internet platforms combined to transform short-term rentals into a plague for residential neighborhoods, and the selectmen started trying to address that proliferation nearly six years ago, but voters turned down their proposed regulation. That left them only the option of enforcing the prohibition as currently written, which might have been easily resolved had a district court judge not applied strange meaning to such words as “residence.” The intricate definitions offered in Articles 3 through 10 of today’s warrant are probably intended to circumvent any further instances of inventive juridical lexicography.
Conway’s difficulties reflect years of relentless promotion, for which we can thank the chamber of commerce. Those who latch onto cliché gimmicks like the cheap pavers on North Conway sidewalks, in monkey-see, monkey-do imitation of other tourist holes, will always support the sacrifice of environmental quality to attract still more traffic and potential profit. People paying the loudest lip service to climate change see no contradiction in their devotion to an industry that requires tens of millions of miles of unnecessary driving every year, and promises to bury their town in asphalt.
