When my wife and I discuss politics (which is never a good idea), she often laments that she thought she married a liberal. She did, too. Twenty-five years ago, I was probably the representative liberal at The Conway Daily Sun. I haven't changed much, either. I still revere the principles of liberty and equality, which once created great friction between me and conservative reactionaries, who resisted such ideals as threats to the status quo that served them. Now, those same principles excite conflict between me and radical progressives, who reject them as archaic impediments to the social and economic revolution they espouse.

It was about a decade into this new century when I began thinking that many of my political bedfellows were creeping off toward the intellectual abyss. We were still mostly on the same page during the early years of George W. Bush's Iraq War. When I voted for Barack Obama, in 2008, it was with an enthusiasm I've never felt in any presidential election since — including in 2012, when my disappointment with Obama reduced him to the lesser of two evils. Had that election instead taken place in 2014, my choice would have been far more clear-cut, and it wouldn't have been Obama.

