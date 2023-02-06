When my wife and I discuss politics (which is never a good idea), she often laments that she thought she married a liberal. She did, too. Twenty-five years ago, I was probably the representative liberal at The Conway Daily Sun. I haven't changed much, either. I still revere the principles of liberty and equality, which once created great friction between me and conservative reactionaries, who resisted such ideals as threats to the status quo that served them. Now, those same principles excite conflict between me and radical progressives, who reject them as archaic impediments to the social and economic revolution they espouse.
It was about a decade into this new century when I began thinking that many of my political bedfellows were creeping off toward the intellectual abyss. We were still mostly on the same page during the early years of George W. Bush's Iraq War. When I voted for Barack Obama, in 2008, it was with an enthusiasm I've never felt in any presidential election since — including in 2012, when my disappointment with Obama reduced him to the lesser of two evils. Had that election instead taken place in 2014, my choice would have been far more clear-cut, and it wouldn't have been Obama.
The Great Divergence seems to have begun with the campaign for gay marriage. Even after years of conditioning by Hollywood and the literary left, I suspected gay marriage was probably too much change for most people to swallow, and it seemed unnecessarily provocative. Even Obama refused to endorse it — until public opinion polls made it appear more popular to do so than not — but that was one political fight I kept out of. When a friend asked me to sign her petition, I declined, and for years afterward we often seemed to be at variance. It was almost reflexive for gay-marriage champions to attribute homophobia to those who balked, and I wondered if such an assumption underlay our subsequent dissension.
Great rancor attended the gay-marriage debate as it migrated from state to state. One might have expected the conflict to subside after the Supreme Court decided that the Constitution already authorized gay marriage, but bypassing popular approval engendered tremendous resentment. Also, that comprehensive back-door victory only served to encourage further initiatives that inevitably excited social conflict. Those who had lavishly congratulated themselves on their belief in science on matters of climate suddenly began challenging the prevailing wisdom on biology — demanding that individuals and organizations conform to increasingly tenuous interpretations of (and hypotheses on) gender.
Not surprisingly, the term "polarization" emerged prominently in conversation about then, and the Trump era drove an even deeper wedge. Those who failed to condemn Trump sufficiently were suspected of secretly supporting him. Avoiding the disdain and disparagement of erstwhile liberals on the once-tolerant left required visible concurrence with Resistance dogma.
Come the pandemic, none could escape progressive censure save through absolute compliance with extreme precautions like those that brought authoritarian China to grief. Government scientists disseminated the only Truth (even when they contradicted themselves), and stigmatized any dissent as disinformation, no matter how impressively credentialed the dissidents. Vaccines became the only passport out of the leper colony. Meanwhile, the already-waning concept of personal responsibility virtually disappeared, and economic dependence proliferated, as a more openly socialist administration established regular distributions of increasingly worthless cash.
Then began the social-justice juggernaut. We who were disgusted by the 1992 acquittal of police who brutalized a compliant Rodney King were expected, in 2020, to fall into paroxysms of rage over police who inadvertently killed a resisting, drug-addled George Floyd while trying to restrain him without striking a blow. Floyd's apotheosis launched floods of institutional "statements" pledging fealty to the deceptive doctrine of equity — for silence became violence, simply because zealous social-justice warriors said so.
Suddenly, blatant racial discrimination regained respectability among the neo-Bolsheviki, so long as it was exercised against the right races. Progressive political intolerance approached Brownshirt intensity, fed by chillingly similar delusions of superior virtue. University administrators effectively renounced their role as defenders of intellectual inquiry in a cowardly surrender to hysterical demands for ideological orthodoxy.
No, I never abandoned liberalism. Liberals abandoned liberalism, taking the name as they left.
