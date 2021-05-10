A few days ago, I returned from a 6,000-mile jaunt across a score of states. It paled in comparison to the yearlong hegira on which I departed half a century ago, but it covered a lot of the same ground, and provided abundant grist for comparison.
I’ve traveled much of that territory again over the intervening 50 years, so some of the more extensive changes were not startling. The entire East Coast grows more densely populated, and more frustrating and dangerous to navigate, every time I have to travel it, but it’s so familiar that I don’t need a map until I’m west of the Alleghenies or below Virginia. New roads and development seldom throw me off, although a plague of houses or retail franchises will sometimes completely transform a broad vista within months — and always for the worse, just like here.
Meanwhile, places I had not seen since 1971 were often unrecognizable. I remembered Abingdon, Va., as a beautiful little Early Republic village full of history. Now, all but the core of its once-quiet main street yawns three and four lanes wide, with huge intersections at either end, festooned with commercial sprawl and steady streams of traffic.
Half a century ago, my path to Davy Crockett’s birthplace followed a local road and a dirt track with a rickety bridge, while the site itself consisted of nothing but a musty replica of a pioneer cabin out in the boonies, completely unattended. Today, four interstate highways crisscross East Tennessee, and Crockett’s birthplace is the major attraction advertised at Exit 23 on I-81. There is no shortage of traffic on those highways, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol doesn’t waste its time enforcing such minor details as speed limits.
One thing I remember from 50 years ago was that, with the exception of Denver, there was no such thing as rush hour between St. Louis and Los Angeles. In 1971, it was already prudent to avoid passing through Columbus or Indianapolis between 5 and 6 p.m., but you could sail through Kansas City anytime. Now, for two or three hours twice each day, that eternally expanding city is a gantlet to be run at the risk of one’s life. Even skirting the edge of Kansas City, there was none of the courteous Midwest manner; the mayhem rivaled Route 128 or the Wilbur Cross Parkway. Wichita is a madhouse, and Oklahoma City is worse. There was so much traffic around Gainesville, Texas, one Saturday morning that I turned east from there, determined not to come within 70 miles of the Dallas megalopolis.
A bus trip from Fort Polk to Fort Wolters, early in 1969, impressed me with the surprisingly lush, rural terrain of East Texas, and I hoped to see it again. Perhaps I chose too direct a route to Tyler and Shreveport, because much of what I saw seemed indistinguishable from any other suburbia, save for the indiscriminate intermixing of trailers and trophy homes.
Besides open roads and quiet, what I missed most on this trip were the regional dialects that were so obvious in 1971. Television and transiency have gone so far toward creating a standard and bland American English that only two linguistic oddities caught my ear in 6,000 miles. A woman in Missouri and my mother-in-law in Kansas both spoke of “warshing” clothing, and everyone west of the Mississippi from whom I bought more than one or two things asked if I wanted a “sack” for them. Distinct local pronunciations and vocabulary still survive, I hope, but I heard only the most muted accents, even in Louisiana.
Cookie-cutter commercial and residential growth around Fort Smith and Fayetteville, Ark., proved downright depressing. Unchecked, unpleasant development was the most disheartening aspect of the entire journey, and it chased me all the way home. Nationwide, woke and well-heeled urbanites are fleeing the diversity of their new metropolises, prying their way in among the provincials they’ve always disparaged, and they're bringing their architectural taste, speech and ideology with them. The homogenization of our landscape and our language already nears completion, and if these newest domestic refugees have their way we’ll all think the same, too. I miss the vanished, varied America.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
