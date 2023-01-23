So peripatetic has the population of the United States been, over the past five or six decades, that children were deemed extremely fortunate if they were able to complete their educations in the same school district. That trend seemed to be waning for a time, but then pandemic restrictions and progressive politics sparked another exodus out of the more notorious and populous blue states and their dysfunctional metropoli. When strangers engage me in conversation here in my home town, their most common question is still “Where are you from?” The revelation that I live in the same house where I grew up often produces surprise, as though that could not be possible — including one quizzical stare of disbelief, as though I had wandered out of some backwoods hamlet reminiscent of “Deliverance.”

With a couple of exceptions, my paternal line has proven relatively sedentary. The John Marvell who fled Puritan England in 1649 left a Cambridgeshire village where his forefathers had lived for at least four centuries. He died on land he was later granted in the boot heel of Delaware, and six generations later, my grandfather was born on a portion of that same land, just after the Civil War.

