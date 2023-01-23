So peripatetic has the population of the United States been, over the past five or six decades, that children were deemed extremely fortunate if they were able to complete their educations in the same school district. That trend seemed to be waning for a time, but then pandemic restrictions and progressive politics sparked another exodus out of the more notorious and populous blue states and their dysfunctional metropoli. When strangers engage me in conversation here in my home town, their most common question is still “Where are you from?” The revelation that I live in the same house where I grew up often produces surprise, as though that could not be possible — including one quizzical stare of disbelief, as though I had wandered out of some backwoods hamlet reminiscent of “Deliverance.”
With a couple of exceptions, my paternal line has proven relatively sedentary. The John Marvell who fled Puritan England in 1649 left a Cambridgeshire village where his forefathers had lived for at least four centuries. He died on land he was later granted in the boot heel of Delaware, and six generations later, my grandfather was born on a portion of that same land, just after the Civil War.
At first, my grandfather appears to have been content to remain where his family was well-established, economically and politically, but after his first wife died in childbirth, he left Delaware forever. Working as a streetcar conductor, he put himself through college in Philadelphia and medical school in Baltimore. During what amounted to his residency at Bridgewater State Hospital, he moonlighted teaching biology at the nearby normal school, and there he encountered my grandmother. He took her along when he opened a private practice on outer Cape Cod.
It was my grandfather who instilled in my father the pecuniary habits that were handed down to me. He saved diligently, always apprehensive of the future, and like his descendants, he preferred the quiet and isolation he had known in the sparsely populated county of his birth. His generation had great faith in the stock market, and by 1923 he thought he had enough independent income to survive with a less demanding practice than he had accumulated around Orleans. He bought one of South Conway’s all-but abandoned farms, posted a sign with his name on it at the nearest dirt-road intersection and revived an old apple orchard between visits from a trickle of patients.
Black Thursday ended this bucolic interlude. His stock portfolio evaporated, so he opened an office in Bartlett, remaining there until World War II. With most younger doctors gone to war, he took over the practice of a colleague on the Cape who had died. Not until he was 75 did he return to the South Conway farm and the semi-retirement he had long envisioned.
With that, our family’s second migratory episode in 700 years came to an end. This year marks a full century since my grandfather chose to settle on Davis Hill, and four generations of his descendants have grown to adulthood on that spot — or are now doing so. Education or military service may take us all away for a few years, but this quarter-mile radius of the earth’s surface has always exerted an irresistible attraction that usually prevails.
The appearance of the now semi-annual property tax bill admittedly excites an ephemeral wanderlust, especially when it leaps by 10 or 12 percent, as it did between last June and December. With real estate websites advertising hundreds of thousands of listings nationwide, it’s tempting before writing that check to browse the homes in less crowded regions, where people are more self-reliant, less entitled, and less addicted to municipal profligacy and educational charlatanry.
That temptation passes with the realization that the most unpleasant aspects of living here today almost all emanate from the presence or activities of other people who abandoned their own former communities in hopes of glomming onto ours. The ease of migration, and the readiness to undertake it in the quest for a paradisical place to live, only diminishes the odds of success for those who would stay behind and try to find some means of creating paradise right where they are.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.