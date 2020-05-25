I don't doubt that wearing masks in close quarters has at least some effect in reducing the transmission of every respiratory disease from the common cold to tuberculosis. After all, similar hygienic logic spawned the common courtesy of people covering their mouths when they cough, and masks probably slow the spread of COVID-19 to some degree. No one can say with much certainty what that degree is, although some presumed experts surely insist that they can, and the rest of us can amuse ourselves by observing the sheer breadth in the range of their opinions.
In determining whether masks should be mandatory, however, it is crucial to question how much the government response to any crisis should be driven by compulsion. Inevitably, Democrats now opt for greater compulsion — at least to combat peculiarly Democratic bugbears.
Another important question is how extensively government should micromanage people’s lives. Today, Democratic groupthink always says “more." Never waste the opportunity that public fear offers for increasing government control over those deplorables formerly revered as "the people."
Now, most Democrats in the New Hampshire Legislature have petitioned the governor to force people to wear masks. Local Democrats who signed that petition included Ed Butler — who, despite his sudden concern for public safety, long resisted appeals to reduce highway fatalities by legislating against motorists using cellphones or by raising the driving age.
Along with other Democrats, Ed did once advocate universal mandatory seatbelt use. He swore up and down that it had nothing to do with an extra $3 million in federal highway funds that Granite State Democrats needed to bridge a revenue shortfall caused by their own budgetary largesse. As much as I like Ed personally, I found that denial disingenuous in the way that is so common to politics. My doubts were confirmed when he abandoned that supposedly vital public-safety cause after the $3 million in federal funding was lost; thereafter, we heard no more from him about the compulsory use of seatbelts.
It was clear that his support for another mandatory imposition on the public reflected nothing but partisan political strategy. Nor do I have any illusions that his signature on the mask petition represents anything less than a cynical political ploy — to either pressure a Republican governor into forcing another unwelcome demand on the public, or make him appear cavalier about public health.
Predictably, Jerry Knirk also put his name to the petition. I say "predictably" not merely because modern Democrats at all levels tend to think, vote and act in lockstep. It was Jerry who so zealously mounted the Democratic hobbyhorse of gun control when he embarked on his mission to transform the misguided lives of the country folk among whom he retired. He attacked it as a health issue, on the reasoning that as an erstwhile surgeon he was a health expert. That was tactically wise, because there is a prevailing image of doctors as people who make calculating, conscientious judgments based on known facts and statistics.
Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control nevertheless show that more than a dozen times as many Americans die from smoking-related illnesses as from firearms — including suicides. In 2017, Jerry's first full year in the Legislature, the total number of Americans killed by guns in 2017 was 39,773, of which almost exactly 60 percent were suicides. Meanwhile, the CDC reports "more than 480,000 deaths annually" in the U.S. from illnesses caused by smoking, including an estimated 41,000 who die from inhaling secondhand smoke.
Why, then, if Jerry is so concerned about public health, did he not devote all his precious legislative energy to programs that discouraged smoking and saved vastly more lives? For that matter, considering his readiness to force people to follow his expert advice, why did he not initiate legislation banning smoking broadly — or altogether?
The answer is clear. He lobbies for gun control because that's what his base wants to hear, and not because he regards it as a dominant public-health hazard. It was more politically profitable to wage a campaign against guns than against smoking. That cost him what credibility he had left with me, and his partisan mask-mania does nothing to regain it. Like most Democrats, he always seems to favor stringent government control so long as Democrats are calling the shots.
Early in the coronavirus hysteria, we were all cautioned — mostly by Democrats — not to politicize the threat. Now, it's Democrats who appear determined to do precisely that.
William Marvel is a resident of South Conway.
