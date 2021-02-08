If all went as planned, the Conway School Board put another one over on the citizens last night. Seeking a bond to replace the shoddy windows in the boondoggle now called Kennett High School, the board posted a “hearing” that gave no location. Instead, the public was directed to the SAU 9 website, thereby shutting out anyone without a computer. Holding that farce on Zoom also eliminated many who do have computers.
On the apparent excuse of pandemic paranoia, the school board rejected the live public hearing that the Municipal Budget Act envisions. The selectmen hold public meetings; the planning board holds public meetings; the budget committee holds public meetings. The school board even allows basketball games to be held in the gym, with spectators, but a real public hearing? No way.
It was brilliant strategy. A live hearing might be embarrassing, after all, because the window fiasco too obviously uncovers school-board incompetence and chicanery behind the original bond for the new school. It’s plain what happened. The board severely lowballed the bond to ease its passage — and at a special meeting, to make doubly sure of winning. Some members were too naive to realize they had been had, but others must have known the ploy would force a supplementary bond. For that second bond, they gladly accepted dirt-cheap materials to hide the true cost of such maneuvering.
Decades ago, soaring expenses in Conway attracted school-board candidates hoping to lower school costs. They were smeared as opponents of education, of course, but most of them were merely hostile to waste. Twice they found allies in indisputable champions of education, who joined them in confronting self-interested factions within the system.
A candidate campaigning to cut expenses today stands little chance of election, and any secretly harboring such an ambition are “boosterized” quickly. Programming and staff have expanded so dramatically that too many residents now have a direct or indirect interest in perpetuating the empire, and they also have greater incentive to vote. That expansion has persisted despite plummeting enrollment, as the school lobby assures its own economic survival by finding new excuses to continue adding adult employees.
The lists in the annual reports show that most board members were parents of students, and budget history suggests that the majority meant to keep spending levels high for their own kids. Just count the number of board members who retired once their children graduated; some resigned immediately. Besides the frequent parent with PTA imprimatur, at least one teacher took a political sabbatical to “look out for staff” between her own school sinecures. Several aspiring school employees also served, until going to work for the district.
The result is as predictably unsatisfactory as a planning board would be if dominated by self-interested real estate agents and developers. Board members who have fostered bloated budgets for their children’s benefit — or for their own — leave behind a legacy of debt that multiplies annually, seizing ever-larger proportions of taxpayers’ income.
Each board blames after-the-fact revelations of systemic blundering and subterfuge on earlier boards, yet each continues to fatten the golden goose of an insatiable public-education racket. The current board is no exception, despite all the flattering press about budget-cutting. This newspaper lacks the manpower to closely analyze a steady stream of school press releases, so they’re not often challenged. The reading public usually sees the district exactly as it wants to be seen.
The latest proposed school budget reflects that attention to district image. The increase is just over 2.4 percent, which already seems excessive in what must be the least productive academic year in a lifetime, but that percentage is only achieved by removing the cost of the window debacle from the operating budget. Add about $1.3 million for real windows, and the budget increase exceeds 6 percent.
That’s why they’re seeking another bond — the third bond for the school we were supposed to get in 2007. A bond reduces pressure to cut the budget elsewhere, in compensation for the damage done by a school board that showed about the same blend of ineptitude and cunning as this one.
Reject the bond. Force the school board to exercise some real economy, for once.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
