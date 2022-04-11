Something really stinks about the public bathroom question that today's town meeting vote will decide, and most of the stench arises from the board of selectmen. Imitating a new and disturbing trend among public boards, the selectmen ducked responsibility for deciding the issue themselves, and put it on the warrant for popular vote. Scuttlebutt had it that only the board's chamber of commerce mole really favored having the entire town pay for public restrooms just for North Conway Village. The chairman was opposed, but three others were said to have held their noses and voted to "recommend" it, just to get it on the warrant.
I'm not privy to the selectmen's internal workings, but that was the backhouse rumor in February, and the selectmen's representative to the budget committee molded that vague impression into more solid shape. He told the committee the selectmen generally opposed the idea, and corroborated the claim by voting with ten other budget committee members against recommending passage of the article. Only three members supported the initiative.
That's right. The budget committee voted overwhelmingly against having the town build public bathrooms. I know that this newspaper carried an editorial last Wednesday asserting precisely the opposite, but go back to Thursday's paper and look for the correction, which isn't posted on the web version. It was an honest mistake, emanating probably from excessive anxiety to have taxpayers build toilets so shopkeepers in the Emerald City can continue denying their own facilities to the customers whose money they so gladly take.
The issue came to a head at the deliberative meeting, on March 9. There was much maneuvering to change the $400,000 estimated cost of the proposed bathrooms, including a movement to drop it to $0, but from the selectmen's corner came a complaint that voting on $0 would not reveal the townspeople's' wishes. Ultimately the figure was reduced to $399,000.
Why? Well, when the selectmen originally considered the question, some of them seemed disturbed that recommending the article for placement on the warrant implied that they favored its passage, when they really only wanted to gauge public opinion. Changing the amount at the deliberative session was supposed to give them a chance to vote on the question itself. With the article securely on the ballot, they could express their own opposition without depriving voters of their say.
But what happened? The chairman of the board voted again not to recommend the expenditure, but the other four — including the one who told the budget committee that he and most of the selectmen were opposed to the idea — all voted in favor of it again.
That sort of logic doesn't digest easily. Voting against the article would not have bound up the system. Were they so politically naive that they thought they still had to support it? Were they confused? Were they secretly in league with the woman who occupies the throne at the chamber? Those selectmen who were asked about this strange outcome had to strain for answers, none of which passed the sniff test.
It was a disappointing display from a board that generally earns high marks for good judgment and transparency. A distinct effluvium permeated the proceeding.
The change in the dollar amount also brought the question back to the budget committee, but that body remained steadfastly opposed. There were two inexplicable defections, and one of them was the selectmen's representative, who still avows personal opposition to the idea but nevertheless voted to recommend it. The original three who favored it still voted "yea" — including Ellin Leonard, whom I have never seen vote against a single public expenditure, or ask one question about any agency's budget.
That still made only five in support. One of the original septic skeptics did not sit that night (at least not with the committee) but the others did, and eight of them again voted against the idea of the town building public bathrooms.
How could voting a recommendation down by 8 to 5 be mistaken for "overwhelming support," I wonder? Psychologists suggest that memory can be influenced by one's more compelling urges, but that's a deeper question than I can plumb.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.