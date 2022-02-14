Activist New Hampshire Democrats are now writing letters to the editor objecting to a Republican redistricting plan that rearranges our two congressional districts with a little more partisan flavor. Currently, redistricting watchdog FiveThirtyEight regards our own District 1 as "highly competitive," rating the district R+1. It gives NH District 2 a D+2 rating, and also considers it "highly competitive." Those ratings mean that District 1 has the lowest measurable degree of Republican advantage, while District 2 is slightly more advantageous for Democrats. Both congressional seats are held by Democrats.
The Republican map would place us in a redrawn District 2, which FiveThirtyEight rates D+10 and considers "competitive with a Democratic lean." District 1, consisting of the coast and center of the state, would be "competitive with a Republican lean" with a rating of R+9. Districts rated above +15 are considered "solidly" Democratic or Republican, and some go much higher. Jerrold Nadler, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ihlan Omar represent districts rated D+52, D+50, and D+48 respectively, and such insurmountable odds encourage irresponsibly radical candidates.
Democratic letter-writers complain that reducing competition in congressional districts also reduces the accountability of congressional office-holders, and they're right. In a district where voters are split almost evenly between the two major parties, it behooves the incumbent to cultivate supporters on both sides, which also tends to please nonpartisan centrists. When a congressman enjoys invulnerable majorities, individual voters matter little, and politicians take their orders from the party operatives who engineered that constituency.
Being right isn't the same as being sincere, however, and I doubt that local Democrats are really bothered by the reduction in competitiveness. After all, the proposed map increases the odds for each party equally, giving one Democratic incumbent a somewhat better chance of reelection. Their complaints are more likely aimed at creating an exaggerated impression of Republican gerrymandering.
Since the beginning of his legislative career, Jerry Knirk has been lecturing us about gerrymandering. Like most ardent Democrats, he espouses Eric Holder's crusade for Democratic victory in the census-driven redistricting process. Toward that end, he champions "independent" redistricting commissions. So does Holder, who chairs the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, but like Jerry he pretends those commissions are nonpartisan.
New York provides abundant evidence of the dishonesty of that claim. The new "independent" redistricting commission in that Democrat-dominated state heavily favored the Democratic Party this time around. Through flagrantly partisan gerrymandering, the commission increased the number of Democratic districts from 17 to 20, dismantled three of the seven Republican districts, and eliminated one of the three "highly competitive" districts.
Proportionately speaking, Oregon Democrats were even more brazenly partisan. They doubled the number of Democratic districts, eliminated one of two competitive districts, and sharply reduced the advantage of the lone Republican-leaning district.
Many who now rail about gerrymandering in New Hampshire came here from Massachusetts, which long ago rigged its nine congressional districts to keep Republicans out of Congress. Statewide elections show that the Bay State harbors plenty of Republicans, and Massachusetts has only had two Democratic governors in the past 57 years, but Democratic legislators there keep Republicans spread thin in their congressional districts.
The sudden emphasis on gerrymandering in New Hampshire reflected the fear that, with a Republican governor and legislature, Democrats might suffer from the same partisan ploy they use wherever they hold sway. Instead, the Republicans proposed a plan giving each party one district where it has some advantage. Democrats scream "gerrymandering" anyway, hyperbolically lamenting the elimination of competitive districts although FiveThirtyEight still deems both districts "competitive." One leans Republican, and one Democrat, so neither is "highly" competitive anymore, but you don't hear Democrats mourning the loss of highly competitive districts that their own party turns bright blue.
The party in power usually decides redistricting because that best reflects the electorate's current inclination, but Republicans have produced a map that may work against their party. Exasperation with inept and profligate Democratic governance should defeat both our representatives this fall, but the Republican plan gives one of them a chance of survival. New Hampshire Democrats surely know this. They complain, apparently, only to smear the opposing party as partisan finaglers — a role in which they, themselves, have become the prevailing masters.
