Anticipating a week or more of uncertainty about the results of the presidential election, I had prepared another column for today. However, a Sunday morning interruption in my news fast revealed a definitive outcome — barring recount surprises that seem improbable. Such a moment seems to call for direct comment, even at the risk of adding to the analytical overload.
Perhaps no presidential candidate in American history has ever deserved to lose more than Donald Trump did: Warren G. Harding, who matched Trump in personal dishonesty and indifference to corruption, certainly deserved to lose but didn’t. In Trump’s role as the standard-bearer for opponents of a destructively radical agenda, he made a miserable representative for a cause that was fundamentally good, and he seemed to work hard for defeat. As studiously unfair as his detractors were in most of their criticisms, this president proved too erratic and equivocal to be trusted, even when his sinuous meanderings with the truth crossed paths with reality.
That is not to say that Joe Biden deserved to win. This was an election in which, save for the turnout and the ages of the aspirants, all the superlatives ran to new lows — mostly in candidate qualifications and performance. Few presidential nominees have done less to earn the office than Biden — a most heavily credentialed swamp creature, and a Washington weather vane who has survived for more than four decades by turning judiciously with the wind.
Not since William McKinley has a candidate played a campaign so close to the vest, effectively refusing to reveal himself for functional examination by the electorate. A protective press abetted Biden’s effort to avoid making any of his renowned rhetorical blunders, or to specify policy proposals even when he came out of hiding. That powder-puff treatment also served to disguise what seems like the cognitive decline one might expect in a man who has had two brain aneurysms. Biden’s little scandals aroused little or no curiosity in the generally friendly media, which instead focused on Trump’s.
As poorly as the American people were served by the candidates, and by such decadent institutions, the presidential choice was a lose-lose situation that was bound to disappoint either way. The moderate mind could nevertheless find some comfort in comparing statewide votes for U.S. senators against the presidential tallies. Biden took Maine by 8.7 points, but Republican Susan Collins won it by 8.9 points.
That may be a tribute to a true centrist, but in the two senate contests in Georgia, Republican candidates outpolled their Democratic opponents by 91,000 and 300,000 votes respectively, yet Biden squeaked by with a majority of 10,000. Even in states where Democrats won everything, Republican senatorial candidates often lost by smaller margins than Trump; where Republicans prevailed, their Senate candidates tended to outpoll Trump.
Such examples suggest that millions of independent voters chose conservative representation in Congress, but preferred congenial incompetence to contentious irrationality in the White House. A decisive portion of the presidential race clearly consisted of a personal referendum on Donald Trump, and Democrats should be grateful to him for a victory they would not have seen without him. Given the wild, pandering visions that the Harris-Biden ticket explicitly or implicitly endorsed, the Republicans would almost certainly have won that election had they run some bland but decent person with principles — any principles. Mike Pence comes immediately to mind.
As in many tourist regions, up in northern Carroll County we suffer from the Flathead Factor, with Democrats wealthy enough to relocate here flooding in and supporting (or running as) lefter-than-usual legislative candidates. We made only a slight dent in the local infestation of representatives who aim to complete the colonization of New Hampshire, but statewide results offer a little more cause for optimism. With Republicans in control of the entire General Court and the corner office, we can at least momentarily relax our vigilance over carpetbag initiatives for Massachusetts-style gun laws, disincentives for school choice, and regressive, carefully concealed taxes. Long-term security from profligate, nanny-state ideology would require further defenestrations in 2022.
One question remains. What will all the professional Trump-bashers do to attract an audience now, from CNN’s Jim Acosta to our own Jonna One Note?
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
