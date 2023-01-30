As much as people say they wish to avoid invidious comparisons, the invidious kind seems to be the most popular. Letters to the editor and replies to the latest Tele-Talk question often illustrate as much, invidiously comparing people, practices, and political ideologies with ostensibly ideal examples of each. If a comparison is not invidious, in fact, there may be no reason to make it. Let us, then, compare the relative standards of efficiency recognized by the two entities that account for the preponderance of Conway residents' property tax bills.

Our deputy town manager, who long oversaw the public works department, has often alluded with justifiable pride to a 1974 photograph of the town's highway crew, noting as recently as this month that the number of men on the crew has not increased in the intervening 49 years. That seems all the more impressive when you realize that the town crew is responsible for some 82 miles of road today, and that about 24 of those miles have been added since the photo was taken. That's an increase of a little over 41 percent in departmental workload.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.