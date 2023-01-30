As much as people say they wish to avoid invidious comparisons, the invidious kind seems to be the most popular. Letters to the editor and replies to the latest Tele-Talk question often illustrate as much, invidiously comparing people, practices, and political ideologies with ostensibly ideal examples of each. If a comparison is not invidious, in fact, there may be no reason to make it. Let us, then, compare the relative standards of efficiency recognized by the two entities that account for the preponderance of Conway residents' property tax bills.
Our deputy town manager, who long oversaw the public works department, has often alluded with justifiable pride to a 1974 photograph of the town's highway crew, noting as recently as this month that the number of men on the crew has not increased in the intervening 49 years. That seems all the more impressive when you realize that the town crew is responsible for some 82 miles of road today, and that about 24 of those miles have been added since the photo was taken. That's an increase of a little over 41 percent in departmental workload.
Technological advances have helped the crew to cover ever-more territory with the same number of people. In emergencies, it's also possible to call on other town employees to fill in temporarily, but when the storm stops and the sun comes out, we're back to the same size roster we had in 1974.
That may finally end this year. Several residents have petitioned the town meeting to take over their development roads, and if voters accept them as town roads, they will exceed the maximum mileage the current crew could be expected to serve.
The Conway School District heeds a decidedly different interpretation of efficiency. At the beginning of this school year, with an Oct. 1 enrollment of 1,534 students, the district employed 182.4 teachers, in terms of full-time equivalents. Twenty years earlier, when the October enrollment count was 2,180, the district had exactly the same 182.4 teacher count, but they were serving a student population 42 percent larger than we now have. For years, as Conway's highway department assumed steadily increasing responsibilities with the same number of employees, the school district kept the same number of employees teaching steadily fewer students — while doing a progressively worse job of it.
Conway now has the highest proportion of teachers of any New Hampshire district in the enrollment range of 1,300 to 1,800 students. That dubious distinction is achieved even with the lower number of teachers recognized by the state, which credits Conway with only 155.2 positions.
Numerous people on Conway's faculty are evidently not regarded as teachers by the state. I don't know about the supposedly temporary new social worker at Kennett High School, but the list of unrecognized positions may include the squad of family support liaisons, the student safety personnel and student safety coordinator, a position called "Career Development Support," another called "Career Services Coordinator" and the substitute coordinator, among others.
The substitute coordinator's various administrative assistants, meanwhile, are probably considered non-faculty staff. By the way, Conway also has the highest proportion of overall staff of the 11 districts in the aforementioned enrollment range.
Using the state's lower faculty tally, Conway has one teacher for every 9.9 students. Divide the enrollment by the actual teacher count, however, and there's one for every 8.4 students. With such faculty saturation, our district should be performing much better academically than it has been, especially since 2014. Conway students' scores started their nosedive years before any pandemic offered an excuse for it.
In last spring's state assessment tests, Conway placed seventh out of the eleven comparably-sized districts in math, with only 30 percent of all students in all grades meeting expectations. Conway was also seventh in science, with 27 percent of students proficient. Worst of all, a mere 32 percent of Conway students could read adequately, leaving us tied for last place with Claremont — Claremont being New Hampshire's longtime standout among failed school districts. Even Somersworth and Laconia beat us.
Fat is bad for both individuals and institutions. Outside of professional wrestling, excess weight never helped anyone do a job well.
