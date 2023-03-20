Movies about science fiction and space have never held much appeal for me. Except for stills and short clips, for example, I've never seen "Star Wars," or any of its sequels. As has been the case for most of the past two decades, however, attending Conway's annual school meeting felt like watching a production in the genre of political science fiction, and it might have been entitled "The Empire Strikes Back."

Whenever the school board and the budget committee disagree over the school budget, all the considerable resources of the school district are mobilized to fire up as many parents as possible. After all, the empire composed of 1,500 students and "about 500" employees cannot perpetuate itself indefinitely without the parents of those 1,500 students, and it's crucial to persuade them that a challenge to any part of the imperial domain threatens them all. The parent battalion is most useful if it only has to be called out to dominate one deliberative meeting each year to save the golden goose. Public gatherings are easily manipulated by emotional arguments, as was demonstrated again at this year's meeting, and the SB 2 process has been a political boon to Conway's highly organized education cartel.

