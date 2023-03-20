Movies about science fiction and space have never held much appeal for me. Except for stills and short clips, for example, I've never seen "Star Wars," or any of its sequels. As has been the case for most of the past two decades, however, attending Conway's annual school meeting felt like watching a production in the genre of political science fiction, and it might have been entitled "The Empire Strikes Back."
Whenever the school board and the budget committee disagree over the school budget, all the considerable resources of the school district are mobilized to fire up as many parents as possible. After all, the empire composed of 1,500 students and "about 500" employees cannot perpetuate itself indefinitely without the parents of those 1,500 students, and it's crucial to persuade them that a challenge to any part of the imperial domain threatens them all. The parent battalion is most useful if it only has to be called out to dominate one deliberative meeting each year to save the golden goose. Public gatherings are easily manipulated by emotional arguments, as was demonstrated again at this year's meeting, and the SB 2 process has been a political boon to Conway's highly organized education cartel.
In a more indirect democracy, where school board decisions can't be overridden by popular vote, that loyal legion would remain useful mainly for electing compliant board members. The cartel will probably continue to do that, too, until enrollment drops so low that there aren't enough parents. That eventual shortage of "schoolie" voters may explain the apparent effort to replace those losses with new employees. It also accounts for the superintendent's stated hope, last year, that artificially affordable housing projects will further increase Conway's already claustrophobic population.
Some young parents at this year's meeting appeared to feel we owe them unlimited educational resources in return for the honor they did us by choosing to move here. One young man who described himself as a new father looked about 12 years old, and his insinuation that more money would inevitably improve the schools seemed about that mature. He betrayed no inkling that academic results have only worsened as costs soar. This year's budget reflects raw per-student spending 45 percent higher than the annual tuition at Fryeburg Academy, yet no one mentioned Conway's notorious academic decline.
Administrators try to blame our embarrassing test scores on the pandemic, but they started plunging almost a decade ago. I certainly agree that COVID-era Zoom-school was a disaster, but if that's the excuse for our scholastic failure, why is that same method now the reflexive choice for bad weather?
Sitting on the school board's facilities-use subcommittee reminded me how little of our enormous school infrastructure is really devoted to education. Scholarship, in the antiquated sense, seems overshadowed by "social and emotional learning" that often intrudes on parental prerogatives and responsibilities, or by specific vocational instruction that distracts from academics. With so much staff energy redirected from the original instructional purpose, need we wonder why students are floundering in core subjects? Neither the school day nor the school year has been extended to accommodate all that extraneous material.
Our percentage of students with IEPs was, last year, the lowest of the 11 New Hampshire school districts within our enrollment range. We also have the highest proportion of teachers and staff of those 11 districts, yet our state assessment results hover among the lowest of them. In some categories we are now outperformed by such perennially disappointing districts as Claremont and Somersworth.
In a Jan. 4 meeting, I asked our superintendent how our poor showing could be defended, given our advantages in student readiness and teacher saturation. He said if I sent him an email reminder he would attempt to answer, but I've never had a response. Perhaps there is no satisfactory explanation, but wasn't it surprising that none of our school meeting's education-obsessed parents shared my dissatisfaction with Conway's academic deficiencies?
The cartel won't yield its profligate attachment to superfluous facilities, or its overabundance of staff. That leaves only the operating budget and the teachers' contract as open targets for those who feel they're being bled dry by an insatiably entitled and complacent constituency.
