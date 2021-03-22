This newspaper reported fewer than 100 people attending the Conway School District’s annual deliberative meeting on March 3. Actually, it was a lot worse than that. I counted everyone in chairs or in the bleachers who did not have to be present as a town or school district employee or officeholder, and I came up with 35 people.
Then the moderator noted that the young folks in the top tier of the bleachers were non-voting members of a Kennett High School government class, and there were about a dozen of them. A handful of students are still absorbing a little instruction in the workings of government, at least, but that left no more than two dozen of the general public to judge more than $40 million in school spending. Such miserable attendance is one reason this budget has grown so far out of hand.
The most discouraging part for the less affluent of us was the exchange between two budget committee members and the longest-serving person on the school board. One budget committee member calculated that Conway’s property taxes have increased nearly three times as fast as lower-tier wages since 1979. This year’s proposed school budget reflects another 7 percent increase over last year, he added.
The chairman of the budget committee pointed out that the school increase alone would add almost $300 to the taxes on a home assessed at the median value of $211,000. For families fortunate enough to earn $52,000 a year, he added that the school portion of the tax bill would eat up two and a half weeks of the annual gross income. For those with family incomes less than $52k, the bite is much bigger. In our family, it’s four and a half weeks — or five weeks of after-tax income.
The longest-sitting member of the school board was not swayed by appeals to consider less wealthy homeowners, or those whose income has been decimated by pandemic-related restrictions. Speaking from the financial security of a two-teacher household (unless he has begun raking in his retirement), this board member dismissed those complaints on the grounds that real-estate sales show plenty of affluent people moving into town.
I agreed with him about all the rich folks, too. What I didn’t say was that by the standards of my household, he’s one of them. His wife’s salary alone represents two and a half times our adjusted gross income for the 2020 tax year. I can therefore understand why he isn’t concerned about perpetually soaring property taxes. Given that relative level of comfort, I guess I can also understand why he might be oblivious to how adversely his generosity with public funds impacts those in more modest circumstances.
I haven’t had so little faith in a school board in over 30 years. Several members are my friends, and individually I’m sure they’re all — all but one, anyway — likeable, honest folks. Collectively, I have no confidence in them whatsoever.
One of the more telling episodes in the meeting involved the manner in which the school board portrays the cost of a labor contract, now that three-year contracts seem respectable again. The selectmen go out of their way to clarify the real effective cost of each contract proposal; rather than pretending that the first-year cost won’t recur, they tally the cumulative cost over the life of the contract.
The school board happily gives voters the false impression that the first year cost won’t have to be paid again every year thereafter. The per-year cost of Article 6, the AFSCME contract, is “explained” in three annual payments that appear to total $175,681. The actual additional cost over three years amounts to $375,812, and that $375,812 has to be paid again every year thereafter, for eternity — in addition to the hidden permanent costs of each subsequent contract. That’s what they hope voters never realize.
One member openly admitted that, because the Department of Revenue Administration swallows the wording, the board intends to repeat this sneaky trick with every new contract. That amounted to an admission that so long as the school board keeps on winning, it isn’t interested in earning the voters’ trust. It certainly doesn’t have mine.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.