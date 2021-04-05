The accusation of voter suppression that State Sen. Anita Burroughs periodically regurgitates comes so close to an outright lie that I’m surprised even a Democratic politician feels comfortable propounding it. The voters she champions are out-of-state college students, whom she wants to see voting for New Hampshire Democrats. How presumptuous of Granite Staters, to expect that only New Hampshire residents should decide who will represent New Hampshire.
She was whining about the same voter suppression before the 2018 election, when her own election and that of a host of other migratory progressives demonstrated the absurdity of it. The hilarious part of her yawp is the ancillary accusation that this is a partisan ploy of Republicans, when by her own admission the partisanship is all hers — imbibed, perhaps, from House Minority Leader Renny Cushing. Citing 46,900 non-resident college students in New Hampshire, mostly from securely liberal states, she acknowledges that they’ll be inclined to support the immigrant ideologies she represents, so she wants them all to vote here. And that’s not partisan?
I’m no Republican, and never will be, but in this 99th year of my family’s residence on Davis Hill I don’t want teenagers from Saugus, Schenectady and Secaucus deciding who my representatives in the State House or Congress will be. Furthermore, I resent the efforts of finagling flatheads who want those surplus liberal votes cast in my state.
If Anita expects students from Massachusetts and New York and her own New Jersey to decide who will be New Hampshire’s next senator or governor, then she must also support my right to vote in Bartlett, to get her the hell out of office. The principle is exactly the same, whether applied state by state or town by town. What if I were working in Bartlett on Election Day? The federal and state constitutions give me the same right to vote as Anita invokes for those students, so why should I have to bother getting an absentee ballot from the town where I live?
But the Constitution isn’t all that important to her, is it? Otherwise, she would also be giving my Second Amendment rights the same unqualified support.
At first, presuming that she was honest, I wondered whether Anita was really stupid enough to believe that her allegations were true, or that her complaint had any substance. Then, giving her intellect the benefit of the doubt, I suspected that she must consider the rest of us stupid enough that we will buy her line if she just keeps repeating it. Finally, however, I fell on the possibility — nay, probability — of cult psychosis.
The most disturbing and annoying things about religious fundamentalists are their unquestioning faith in what is obviously not true, and their insistence on strict obedience to sectarian doctrine. A few years ago, my impatience with that sort of blind zealotry led to an embarrassing little episode at a reunion of Kansas Bible-thumpers that I was injudicious enough to attend with my in-laws. The Democratic Party to which I clung for half my life now reminds me of nothing so much as a cult, in which adherents must embrace and evangelize increasingly fantastic concepts. Anita’s complaint offers only a minor example.
If voter suppression is so insidious a Republican tactic, how does one explain the preponderance of transplants to northern Carroll County now spewing progressive dogma in the General Court? If Republican gerrymandering blocks Democrats from the Legislature (as legislator Jerry Knirk and wannabe politician Erik Corbett perennially insist), how did it lead to House Speaker Gene Chandler losing to someone like Anita Burroughs? How did Democrats dominate the Legislature until this year?
Seen in the light of her delusion, Anita’s maunderings are more pathetic than contemptible. She is merely a local manifestation of a cult more pervasive — and ultimately more destructive — than any epidemic. A radicalized professoriate and missionary media have fabricated self-serving new theories of history, sociology, biology and economics for these neo-Puritans, who demand that all subscribe in word and deed. Anita, Jerry and Renny are but foot soldiers, spreading the faith and helping to send believers to Washington, to serve as battlefield commanders in the Democrats’ war on reason and reality.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
