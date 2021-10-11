Had this country’s major manuscript repositories not spent most of 2020 and more than half of 2021 closed, I might now be writing a book about Civil War reporters with the working title “Spinning Lincoln’s War.” In the 1860s, nearly every newspaper in this country presented the news with a blunt political perspective, promoting or discrediting policies and people as factional needs dictated. I’m interested in how overt the practice was, especially in the North, and how willingly rank-and-file reporters participated in it. Satisfying that curiosity requires finding a lot more contemporary letters and diaries on the subject than I’ve already picked up.
Editorial bias has always flavored American journalism, but partisan participation by front-line correspondents is less traditional. I grew up in that happy interlude when political preference was not supposed to guide the nose for news. Reporters usually dug for corruption wherever the scent led, and sniffing out evidence to sustain an agenda was always scorned as unethical, but maybe that’s just a generational prejudice. With so many media outlets now trying harder to persuade than to inform, skill at shaping content to fit favored perspectives may be less disreputable.
The New York Post suffered well-deserved ridicule last spring from a story about migrant children being given government-funded copies of a children’s book written by Kamala Harris. The story was apparently exaggerated from a single gift, and the reporter quickly resigned, claiming she had been pressured into it, but Republican celebrities were already lambasting the fictional giveaway — as the New York Times jubilantly pointed out.
The Times itself ate crow more recently, after reporting that mounted border patrol agents whipped Haitian migrants as they tried to wade the Rio Grande. That story sprang from a photograph in which the riders’ reins were flopping loosely. Even the photographer said the agents weren’t whipping anyone, but that didn’t stop Joe Biden from assuming they were guilty, and ordering them punished through reassignment. Our own progressive prophet from Eaton reflexively dumped on them, too.
The Post’s carelessness and clickbait headlines made it easy for left-leaning media to discount its story about Hunter Biden’s laptop during last fall’s election, when it could have hurt his father’s campaign. Biden defenders tried to dismiss it as Russian disinformation, banking on residual belief in Russian collusion after years of fruitless congressional investigation. The Times called the laptop tale “unsubstantiated.” After Politico confirmed the legitimacy of some of Hunter’s emails, making it more likely that the incriminating laptop really was his, the Times dropped the accusative “unsubstantiated,” but it still doesn’t seem interested in the story.
When Joe Biden distracted us from Afghanistan with an unprecedentedly sweeping vaccine mandate, The New York Times had his back. His announcement ran in the same day’s paper as political reporter Maggie Astor’s story on George Washington’s order to vaccinate the entire Continental Army in 1777, which she braced with a deft deception.
“Legally speaking,” Astor claimed, “the Supreme Court resolved the issue of mandatory vaccinations in 1905, ruling 7-2 in Jacobson v. Massachusetts that they were constitutional.” With a degree in political science from Barnard College, she should know by the name alone that the Jacobson case decided only a state-level mandate. No national vaccine mandate has ever been issued, let alone ruled constitutional, and (as I’ve argued here before) Biden’s decree appears to violate the Tenth Amendment.
A constitutional lawyer corroborated that opinion in The Wall Street Journal on Sept. 29, exposing the fallacy in Astor’s claim of high-court sanction. The very next morning, another Times reporter tried to counter the Journal columnist by simply regurgitating Astor’s flawed story and linking to her erroneous assertion.
Whether found in glaring, reckless exaggeration from the New York Post or subtle, stubborn sophistry from the New York Times, news manipulation escalates differing opinions into mutual mistrust and contending realities. If reporters covering the conspiracy theories of America’s political extremes were to seek the source of those competing obsessions —from Qanon to critical race theory — the trail might lead them back to their own desks. It’s no coincidence, and no comfort, that the last example of so partisan a press dates from the Civil War.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
