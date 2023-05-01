Late last fall, a would-be censor rebuked another Sun columnist for referring to her mother as that family's "Thanksgiving Nazi." That was a term understood immediately by anyone who has had a relative perennially determined to control certain activities. In fact, a few years ago there were a couple of young folks in this house who occasionally thought of me in that way, but "Nazi" was too shocking for a reader eagerly scouring the paper for something that might offend him. He may have been hoping to launch a wave of indignation that would justify branding another word among the forbidden, with demands that the columnist apologize, or that this newspaper demonstrate its virtue again, as so many recently did by dumping "Dilbert."
I was relieved that didn't happen, but I was also surprised. In the prevailing atmosphere of intellectual cowardice, we see daily examples of citizens and corporations sacrificing pride to save popularity, and prostrating themselves before the Sensitivity Stasi. The list of banned words expands so fast that the initialized substitutes need superscripts to distinguish them from each other.
Our would-be diction dictator might be satisfied, for example, if Nazi were reduced to "the n-word," but we already have one of those. Perhaps one could be capitalized, and the other left in lower case, but how many would recognize the distinction?
"N-word No. 2," meanwhile, would only cause further confusion. I was always left uncertain when bathroom bowdlerizing reduced bodily functions to No. 1 and No. 2, and once it nearly brought me to grief.
In the 1950s, my grandmother's farmhouse had a new indoor toilet, but a very fragile well, so the outhouse at the end of the woodshed remained in use for activities that required no flushing. My prudish grandmother insisted on "going" by the numbers, and she wanted to know your intentions before you entered her new John.
I didn't spend much time at her house, so I wasn't used to the drill, and when I was about 6 I almost disgraced myself in the living room while trying to remember which numerical substitute applied to my urgency of the moment. I wondered if such an accident might not be preferable to uttering the dreaded s-word, which my parents seemed to consider acceptable in a pinch. All that saved the braided rug in front of the fireplace was my grandmother's olfactory-induced deduction.
Then there's the c-word. You can't spell it correctly in a family newspaper, because adults would be outraged and children might be titillated, but you can print it in emasculated fashion by hinting with the first letter. Somehow that mollifies adults, although they surely know what the complete word is, and what it means (or if they don't, there's always the Oxford English Dictionary).
Children who run across "c-word" in a more punctilious publication, such as this newspaper, may hound their parents to know what it refers to, but fortunately there's now an easy solution to that problem. You can just send them down to the Conway Public Library, where they will be guided to an explanation of not only what it is but what it's for.
The same problem that arose with the n-word resurfaces with the c-word, because there's another one of those, too — a compound nominative I first heard around 1958, when my father and I were headed home in his rear-wheel-drive pickup. We skidded into a snowbank at the foot of our hill, and the ensuing struggle with snow shovels and tire chains left me most inquisitive about this apparent new noun.
Today, that three-syllable word leaps involuntarily from my lips whenever I strike my head on something — a response so predictable that when I do so in polite company, my loving wife or Our Favorite Millennial will clap a hand over my mouth instead of cradling my wounded cranium. How would our volunteer vocabulary commissar sanitize that one?
Limiting the distribution of provocative publications, even to shield children of tender age, is now reflexively denounced as censorship. Yet those who rail loudest against such "book-banning" seem perfectly comfortable suppressing language one word at a time, for the sake of hypersensitive adults.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.