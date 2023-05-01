Late last fall, a would-be censor rebuked another Sun columnist for referring to her mother as that family's "Thanksgiving Nazi." That was a term understood immediately by anyone who has had a relative perennially determined to control certain activities. In fact, a few years ago there were a couple of young folks in this house who occasionally thought of me in that way, but "Nazi" was too shocking for a reader eagerly scouring the paper for something that might offend him. He may have been hoping to launch a wave of indignation that would justify branding another word among the forbidden, with demands that the columnist apologize, or that this newspaper demonstrate its virtue again, as so many recently did by dumping "Dilbert."

I was relieved that didn't happen, but I was also surprised. In the prevailing atmosphere of intellectual cowardice, we see daily examples of citizens and corporations sacrificing pride to save popularity, and prostrating themselves before the Sensitivity Stasi. The list of banned words expands so fast that the initialized substitutes need superscripts to distinguish them from each other.

