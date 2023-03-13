Conway’s annual town meeting, or what’s left of the under-attended SB 2 version, supplied the usual blend of monotony punctuated by occasional levity. There were nonetheless some useful revelations, and the enlightenment began at the very outset, with an introduction to the insidious details of Warrant Article 13.

Article 13 is a Trojan Horse submission from commercial-sector lobbyists that will fatally undermine the sign portion of Conway’s zoning ordinance. Our sign ordinance has endured much abuse lately, thanks largely to a local doughnut vendor who never bothered to ask about local regulations before having Kennett students paint him a big new sign — and who now hopes to avoid the consequences of that omission by blaming the town, exploiting sympathy for the students or denying that his painting of doughnuts constitutes a sign. Another sign question arose at Settlers Green, and that prompted some corporate lawyers to write the proposed amendment to the ordinance that became Article 13. Their proposal requires a determination of intention, which is impossible to prove, and that would render the ordinance unenforceable. I suppose that was the plan.

