Conway’s annual town meeting, or what’s left of the under-attended SB 2 version, supplied the usual blend of monotony punctuated by occasional levity. There were nonetheless some useful revelations, and the enlightenment began at the very outset, with an introduction to the insidious details of Warrant Article 13.
Article 13 is a Trojan Horse submission from commercial-sector lobbyists that will fatally undermine the sign portion of Conway’s zoning ordinance. Our sign ordinance has endured much abuse lately, thanks largely to a local doughnut vendor who never bothered to ask about local regulations before having Kennett students paint him a big new sign — and who now hopes to avoid the consequences of that omission by blaming the town, exploiting sympathy for the students or denying that his painting of doughnuts constitutes a sign. Another sign question arose at Settlers Green, and that prompted some corporate lawyers to write the proposed amendment to the ordinance that became Article 13. Their proposal requires a determination of intention, which is impossible to prove, and that would render the ordinance unenforceable. I suppose that was the plan.
Speaking of Settlers Green, under Article 39 they ask the town to take over maintenance of their access roads. This is presented as a betterment assessment, with the town investing about $1,250,000 to rebuild those “roads” to town standards, and the abutters paying it back through special additions to their property taxes.
Considering how little trouble the developers of Settlers Green would have raising a million dollars themselves, this article — like the sign amendment — smacks of a ruse. The key element of Article 39 is that it asks first for immediate, conditional acceptance of the roads, which were designed as internal mall driveways. As Amy Snow pointed out, if this article passes, we will probably see a similar request to maintain the maze of access roads owned by the same folks in the snarl of outlets on the opposite side of Route 16. If so, plan on buying still more trucks for the highway department, and hiring more drivers.
The meeting had already lasted four hours when we reached the end of the warrant, and no one had the energy to ask about the Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center’s request. That agency has tried to portray its critics and supporters as either demons or angels through letters to the editor, so I was more than ready to point out that the weak support from the budget committee mainly reflected the vague and discouraging financial submissions from the group itself. With $100,000 to $250,000 in annual shortfalls even in their better years, it wasn’t a question of whether the organization’s intent was worthy, but whether they overestimated the market for their services.
Two years after the pandemic, despite spending thousands of dollars on advertising and exploiting other forms of publicity, the trustees still can’t attract even half the traffic they need to break even. Many caregivers still wish to keep their partners or parents at home, but how many of them can afford adult day care at $82.50 for a five-hour stint? If that somewhat wealthier demographic were anywhere near the organizers’ expectations, neither advertising nor letters to the editor would be necessary to pack the place.
Only a third of the users live in Conway, yet the center seeks $12,500 from Conway, $2,800 from Bartlett (which was refused), and nothing at all from the other principal “sending” towns, from Fryeburg to Sandwich — including Tamworth, where the president and secretary of the foundation both live. That lent a slapdash appearance to the application, aggravating the impression that the organization is guided more by altruism than economic realism. It seems imprudent for us to begin supporting an entity in such financial condition, and especially when that organization regards Conway as its foremost source of municipal subsidy. I am evidently not alone in that apprehension, because most of our otherwise sympathetic budget committee declined to support the request.
All these questions will be decided by voters who, mostly, lack even the minimal background information provided at the deliberative meeting. That relative voter ignorance explains why Conway’s town meeting (like much of American democracy) is a failing institution.
