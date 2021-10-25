Thirty years ago, I considered running for the Conway School Board. I would have been an unusual candidate, because I had no child in the system and no spouse in its employ, but I was concerned about the dilution of the curriculum at the high school by a smorgasbord of vocational distractions. It was my fear that those distractions would multiply until the primary purpose and responsibility of public education was reduced to an ineffective, vestigial fragment. For most of a year I attended school board meetings, which taught me how little influence the board has on curriculum, and I decided not to run.
Two years ago, the school board allowed administrators to shield Kennett High School football players from any meaningful consequences for a disturbing display of animal cruelty. After that, I dared not test my temper before a board with a chairman who regarded that incident so cavalierly.
It’s difficult to see board members as anything but enablers who allow school employees to teach students that beating an innocent creature to death is OK as long as you keep making touchdowns. A more introspective body, and one less devoted to the co-curricular cartel, would have kicked the perpetrators off the team, and might have pondered the connection between such behavior and the brutality inherent in football itself.
The board’s attempts to curtail public comments nonetheless aroused enough indignation to bring me back to more recent meetings, where I’ve learned that little has changed. At least two board members show signs of independent thinking and concern with something beyond expanding and preserving the Conway School District empire, but the board as a whole remains insular, secretive, and occasionally sneaky.
The secretiveness is illustrated every meeting by the inscrutable codes applied to the hundreds of policies the board has felt obliged to create and continually amend, as they prove unpopular or difficult to enforce. One board member has estimated that there are 1,200 or more of them. The new policy for controlling public comment, for example, was disguised as “BEDH.”
Randy Davison thought the current policy sufficient. Michelle Capozzoli mumbled too rapidly through her mask to be readily understood, even with amplification, but while she seemed nervously defensive of further restrictions, she clearly wanted to punt in the presence of a potentially hostile audience. Her most striking remark was the entirely incidental observation that school board members’ purpose is to represent “our kids” (she may have said “children”). That focus on so limited a constituency is peculiar to school boards, and explains a collective insensitivity to taxpayers and others — including many parents — who think their concerns should also be represented.
Joe Mosca’s opinion fell between Davison and Capozzoli, but he thought comments should be restricted to Conway residents — which would make the school board the only official Conway board that refuses to hear from outside residents affected by board policies. Ultimately they dodged the issue, deciding neither to reject the idea of further curbing public comments nor to approve specific revisions to the draft. To save face and defer conflict, perhaps, they sent it back to the policy committee.
The most revealing part of the evening was probably the cavalcade of candidates for a temporary board appointment, and the means by which a selection was made. Seven people applied, including a local version of Harold Stassen, who regularly runs for any local, state or national office with a salary. My money was on an older, retired and historically reasonable veteran of the board who no longer has a child in local schools. Davison even made a pitch for him.
Rather than go on the record, board members opted for the loosey-goosey balloting that Democrats prefer, with secret, ranked-choice voting on random scraps of paper the public never saw and couldn’t challenge. We’ll never know if the math was even correct. The winner, as I might have guessed with a little reflection on the board’s ulterior interests, was a former employee of the district who still has two children currently attending Conway schools. No threat to the empire there, and little likelihood that the board will soon reconsider the limited constituency it chooses to represent.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
