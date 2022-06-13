Pullquote:
At a recent meeting of the acronymically unpronounceable Facilities Use Committee, our superintendent remarked that he saw no evidence of voter dissatisfaction with Conway School District spending. He had a point, too. It's been years since voters rejected a school budget. That can hardly reflect voter satisfaction, however, for how could anyone be satisfied with the long, precipitous decline in Conway students' assessment scores?
Low voter turnout is a major culprit, locally and nationally. Schools have long emphasized STEM subjects to the inevitable detriment of the humanities — which familiarize would-be voters with their role in democratic governance and provide tools for rational decision-making. In small New England towns, participation also requires close attention to the calendar, for annual town and school meetings don't coincide with state or national elections, and they vary from town to town.
The advent of SB 2 split Conway's meetings into two sessions, complicating things immeasurably. Confusion only worsened when moderators began the deadly habit of postponing annual meetings for bad weather. Amid such uncertainty, voting reminders are crucial, and school lobbies are hard-wired for that sort of network communications. Taxpayers have no phone tree.
Migration has further depressed turnout. People from communities governed by town or city councils arrive here accustomed to arm's-length local government. They may register to vote, and casting a ballot at a polling place feels familiar, but few would spend hours in a crowded gymnasium, wrangling over details. Those who do often don't inform themselves on the issues beforehand. Between poor attendance and voter ignorance, special interests have a field day.
Conway's town meeting once lasted four nights. S B2 was intended to give more voice to the working class and those too old to spend long, successive nights in steel chairs, but special interests soon learned how to game the new system. Exploiting diminished turnout, school employees now pack the deliberative portion of school meetings, assuring that when voters come to the polls in April they will have no opportunity to choose meaningful budget reduction. That's how, even in the face of wildly disproportionate expense, we see far fewer voters than in 1972, when 1,477 of Conway's 4,900-or-so residents cast ballots at the annual meeting.
Special motivation energizes a higher ratio of today's voters, which also discourages turnout. The Conway School District staff is now about three times the size it was 50 years ago, despite fewer students. Among residents who don't draw a salary from the district, that substantial reinforcement for the school lobby generates more voter despair or disgust than apathy. Anticipating eternal electoral defeat at the hands of well-organized educrats they are forced to support, most taxpayers fulfill that prophecy by staying home.
That's understandable. People inside a system that offers steady salaries and great benefits have tremendous incentive to subscribe to a NATO-like defense system, reacting to an attack on one as an attack on all. The mere homeowner, meanwhile, gains little from resistance. As Jessica Whitelaw recently reminded us, eliminating the most ridiculous inefficiency won't save the average taxpayer enough money to compensate for the time and travel invested in the fight against it. It might seem easier to just ignore the waste.
If it weren't so aggravating to watch, and if it weren't likely to mushroom even further without perpetual scrutiny, I might give up myself. I certainly have better things to do with my time.
On Memorial Day weekend we reminisced with Our Favorite Millennial about her experience in Conway schools. It was refreshing to remember how many of her teachers rated somewhere between good and great, although a couple of the more ineffective duds are still feeding at the trough today. The most troubling aspect, even when she attended, was a pervasive atmosphere of mediocrity that more demanding teachers seemed to have to work against, and it was sustained by a habit of exaggerated self-congratulation that has never abated.
In fact, irrepressible school cheerleaders bear the most responsibility for Conway's scholastic failure. Their relentless, uncritical adulation enabled and veiled academic decline until it became too conspicuous to ignore. Predictably, their solution is to disguise it even further by simply ignoring test scores, and finding other reasons to praise their insular institution.
