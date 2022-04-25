Pullquote:
Conway 8th-graders noticeably underscored their Groveton counterparts in reading in 2021, while Laconia, Claremont, and even Somersworth excelled them in math.
The first installment of "Educating Buffy" recounted the introduction of "mindfulness" training in Conway schools — and the decline in student math and reading competency that immediately followed. This adventure in classroom navel-gazing reflects a broader educational experiment in "social and emotional learning" that reached our district about a decade ago.
As attention to such extra-academic character development has increased, the proportion of students proficient in math and reading has diminished dramatically. Ten years ago, 70 to 90 percent of the students in Conway's elementary schools routinely achieved grade-level competence in those two basic disciplines. Since then, those percentages have tumbled into the 30s, 20s, and now into the teens and even single digits. We're told that assessment scores are dropping elsewhere, too, but Conway is now being outperformed by notoriously poor school districts: Conway eighth-graders noticeably underscored their Groveton counterparts in reading in 2021, while Laconia, Claremont, and even Somersworth excelled them in math.
The SAU 9 board finally heard a presentation on plummeting test results on December 9, yet the general public first read about them in this column, late in February. School-district press releases don't volunteer unflattering information, of course, but keeping that news so quiet was quite an accomplishment.
The goal of social and emotional learning may not be to produce uniform behavior and attitudes, but that seems a predictable result — and it would contradict the ostensible aim of developing students' capacity for independent thought. Even if the homogenization of character weren't objectionable by itself, devoting limited classroom time to such endeavors detracts from the time available for the inculcation of basic communication and calculation skills. Consider, too, what effect it must have on the social conduct and emotional health of students to be incapable of expressing themselves, understanding written instructions, or performing simple computations.
Collegiate-level education programs have swung heavily toward this latest educational fad, further diluting the preparation of prospective teachers, and diminishing the time they have for learning how to convey the disciplinary content for which schools primarily exist. The newest teachers in the field may therefore bring a weakness that was less common among their predecessors, and Conway seems to have a hefty proportion of new, relatively inexperienced teachers. An advanced degree usually suggests a more experienced teacher, but — as the accompanying table shows — Conway has a lower percentage of faculty with a graduate degree than any of the 10 Granite State school districts closest in size to ours.
There's another possible consequence of a rookie-heavy faculty. Most teachers entering the field over the last five school years probably graduated from high school between 2013 and 2017. At Kennett High, those classes were composed of students who, as juniors, tested unimpressively in reading compared to earlier graduates, and they clearly struggled with math. Nationally driven experiments in public education may have made such trends widespread.
On top of that, teacher mills like Keene State College now rigorously emphasize a plethora of fashionable new vagaries, including social and emotional learning, at the inevitable expense of academic disciplines. Today, Keene State devotes precious resources to a cabinet-level Office of Institutional Diversity and Equity, but has eliminated courses in teaching elementary and middle-school math; they were on "hold" in last year's catalogue, but now they appear to be gone altogether. Back in the 1970s, when most high school graduates were still relatively literate, Keene required English 101 of all freshmen, essentially as a remedial course. The catalogue doesn't even list it anymore.
Assessment results in Conway schools did not bottom out overnight. They've been plunging for years, although the public has only recently learned of it. This surely results from an assortment of problems, including institutional failures, and one of those failures could be staff. Buffy may be behind in reading and math because some of her teachers are weak in those subjects — or in the teaching of them.
