We all must have some spot where we have never been but would like to go, if only to stand for a few hours and compare a lifetime of accumulated impressions about the place. Many crave a visit to Machu Picchu, Chaco Canyon or Angkor Wat, and I can understand them all. Few, however, would comprehend why I’ve always wanted to see Dry Tortugas. The seven little islands that compose it are mere spits of sand and scrub vegetation. The surrounding water is shallow and perfectly clear, and scuba diving seems to be the main attraction, but for me the allure is big, dismal, desolate Fort Jefferson (and winter temperatures in the 70s).
The fort was the nation’s southernmost military installation for the quarter-century that it served as an active part of our coastal defense. Those pentagonal and hexagonal 19th-century brick forts dotted the coast of the U.S. all the way from Fort Gorges, in Portland Harbor, to Forts Jackson and St. Phillip, near the mouth of the Mississippi. Fort Jefferson was the biggest of them, encompassing 16 acres. Sitting 70 miles beyond Key West and 150 miles from mainland Florida, it guarded the shortest route from the Atlantic coast to the Gulf of Mexico, through the Straits of Florida.
It was perhaps the loneliest post in the U.S. Army, and for that reason it became a military prison in 1861. Among the first convicts sent there were soldiers who had mutinied when informed that they had enlisted for two or three years instead of the three-month term they thought they were signing up for. The fort was then unfinished — and it still is, today — so the prisoners were put to work helping the masons work on the facility.
From March through June of 1862, the garrison of Fort Jefferson consisted of the 7th New Hampshire Volunteers. An outbreak of smallpox killed 17 men of that regiment, including Bartlett native Henry Kenerson and Henry Perkins, of Albany. They were buried in the post cemetery on Garden Key, outside the fort, but over the next few years, storms washed the sand away, carrying their remains out to sea.
The most famous prisoners ever sent to Fort Jefferson were four civilians convicted of complicity in President Lincoln’s assassination. Dr. Samuel Mudd had treated John Wilkes Booth’s broken leg during Booth’s effort to escape, probably without knowing what Booth had done, but in the ensuing hysteria a government greedy for scapegoats convicted him as a conspirator. Similar injustice sent stagehand Edward Spangler to Dry Tortugas with him, although Spangler’s only crime consisted of being friendly with Booth. Samuel Arnold and Michael O’Laughlen, who had been loosely involved in an earlier plot to kidnap Lincoln, joined them there.
In 1867, a yellow fever epidemic at Fort Jefferson killed the post doctor, and Mudd took over the care of the sick until the disease had been quelled. For that he was pardoned, as Spangler and Arnold were, but O’Laughlen died in the epidemic.
George St. Leger Grenfell, a British soldier of fortune who served for a time in the Confederate Army, had worse luck. Caught up in an election-season show trial over a wildly exaggerated “plot” to release Confederate prisoners, he was sentenced to hard labor at Dry Tortugas in 1865. He was already well into his 60s, but he survived three years on the island before escaping with a few others in a small boat, bound for Cuba. None of them was ever heard from again.
Fort Jefferson was falling into disrepair by the early 1930s, when my father’s ship stopped there to deliver or take on supplies, but the crew took advantage of the old parade field to get up a baseball game. Even with such history lurking in the casemates and dungeons, I might have predicted he would be thinking of sports. He never afterward came closer to Dry Tortugas than Key West, and in the three years we spent there I only heard about it, imagining an island in the sky. For me, that is probably what it will always remain.
William Marvel lives in Center Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.