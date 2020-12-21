A lot of high school seniors are now applying to their top preferences for institutions of higher indoctrination. Many still entertain the delusion that extortive tuition will yield them a broad education and expand their intellectual horizons, but those days are over. Most undergraduate degrees now assure only a modicum of technical expertise in some micro-discipline, superimposed on a foundation of homogenous political ideology that leans almost invariably to ultra-liberal orthodoxy.
In 2018, Mitchell Langbert, a professor at Brooklyn College, examined political bias at 51 of the top liberal arts colleges in the United States, focusing on the party affiliation of faculty members. What he found helps explain the disappearance of free inquiry on college campuses and the increasing political intolerance of the college-educated — best represented locally by this newspaper’s self-appointed Diversity Commissar.
Of those 51 colleges, only one did not employ more registered Democrats than Republicans on its faculty. Even the U.S. Military Academy had a slight majority of Democrats; at the other 49 institutions, the Democratic majority was overwhelming. Two had no Republicans at all, while Wellesley, Williams and Swarthmore had only one registered Republican apiece against 136, 132, and 120 Democrats respectively. The average faculty ratio was 10.4 Democrats to every Republican; with the two military academies excluded, it jumps to 12.7 to 1.
Among female professors, Democrats outnumbered Republicans nearly 21 to 1. Among men, it was just over 7 to 1.
Langbert observed that such obvious political homogeneity “biases research and teaching and reduces academic credibility.” As he noted, other researchers credit left-wing bias with such insidious distortions as leading psychologists to consider political conservatives “deviant,” even though conservatives outnumber liberals in the general population. That conservative majority is diminishing — and probably precisely because of the annual infusion of preprogrammed college graduates, and the exaggerated deference enjoyed by that ostensibly educated elite.
Political affiliation within different departments was especially telling. Langbert examined 1,033 individual college departments, and 808 did not employ a single Republican; only 225 had any at all. In STEM departments such as engineering, Democratic professors outnumbered Republicans by 1.6 to 1, and in chemistry 5.2 to 1, but the higher one climbs in the ivory tower, the more oppressive the homogeneity becomes. Psychology department faculties supplied 16.8 Democrats for every Republican; in English departments, the average was 48.3 to 1.
Then there are the entirely homogenous departments. All 56 professors of anthropology who registered with a party were Democrats. “Communications” — the department for aspiring media types too lazy to major in English — harbored 108 Democrats, and not one Republican. Hence the liberal media.
A story I recently heard may reflect how liberal bias has stifled academic debate in college classrooms. Friends of mine have a grandson at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, which is a single institution now, despite the plural name. In a history class discussion about the Civil War, the grandson used information from a book I had given him to contradict a statement by the professor, but that professor failed to engage his comment. Not until the class ended did she call him back and tell him privately (as she was paraphrased, in the retelling) “No one thinks that.”
Without the specific subject of the disagreement, that anecdote doesn’t suggest the political bias of the professor, although her bias should be easy to guess. Of the Hobart and Smith faculty who are registered to vote with a party, Langbert identified 115 as Democrats, against only three Republicans. It nonetheless seems clear that the professor was not comfortable openly discussing an interpretation that conflicted with one she has decided not to question. Few ideas in Civil War history enjoy such unanimity that anyone could confidently assert “no one thinks that,” but there certainly is a growing antagonism in academia to any digression from progressive interpretations of that era.
This ideological tyranny has been building for decades, as colleges and universities have sought to maximize enrollment and profits by pandering to pop culture and molding faculties accordingly. When prospective employers finally learn that college degrees represent the actual suppression of independent thought, rather than the development of it, how will the education racket maintain its hyperbolic allure?
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
