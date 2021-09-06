A friend who will inevitably read this tells me that America’s political decisions all boil down to “binary” choices, but I reply that I’m nonbinary. Politics is the only realm in which the term would apply to me, and it has nothing to do with wanting to use the nearest available bathroom — although at my age I seem to need one often enough and can understand why someone might fib to get into one. Like those other nonbinary folks, until lately I thought mine was a rare case, but I’ve begun to realize that those in my situation are actually the largest political persuasion.
It’s easy to understand why Democrats and Republicans dominate the scene. Whatever polling may be worth, Gallup claims that unaffiliated voters have far outnumbered either major party for some years now. Just after Joe Biden’s inauguration, fully half the country identified with neither party, but the unaffiliated have no means of acting together. Organization is the secret to minority rule, especially at election time, as parent-teacher groups demonstrate all over New Hampshire every spring.
Barely a quarter of Gallup’s respondents cleave to each of the two major parties, yet the parties field almost all the candidates, who now often gravitate to the party extremes in search of the most zealous supporters. Is it any wonder that with changes in administrations policies shift in imitation of radical mood swings? Reduced to an anthropomorphic analogy, the diagnosis of the body politic is bipolar disorder. No wonder the neighbors edge away from us.
The unaffiliated, mistakenly labeled “independent,” have little to say in party decisions, save to choose from the few anointed primary candidates the parties select. We are therefore subjected to something worse than the tyranny of the majority that de Tocqueville warned us about. We suffer under the tyranny of one or the other of two minorities.
At almost every level in American politics, decisions — and opinions about those decisions — seem guided more by partisan influence than by reason. If that wasn’t clear before, it was as I watched the video of the mask debate at SAU 9 a few weeks ago. I had time to pick out everyone I recognized, and without exception, everyone I knew as a Democrat (or too reliably liberal to be anything else) was wearing a mask; everyone I knew as a Republican was not.
One of the school lobby’s most perennially dependable votes sat in the front row with his mask hanging below his nose throughout the meeting, without objection from his wife or anyone else — but after all it was just a political symbol, wasn’t it? I suppose it would only be asking for trouble to show up in support of mandatory masks without one. The same would be true of militant anti-maskers who wore one.
The opposition to mask mandates seemed to come mostly from parents seeking freedom of choice for their children. They could have worn one or not, without risk of being called out for it, but apparently none did. The ideological division of the crowd was confirmed by alternating rounds of applause, and I saw no one wearing a mask who applauded appeals for personal choice — or failed to applaud pleas for mandates. If the silent majority (or dominant plurality) was represented at all, it would have been among the advocates of choice, but partisanship certainly seemed to prevail. No one neglected to take a side.
Political prejudice even seems to determine the sympathy accorded those who fall victim to one of the pandemic’s endless stream of coronavirus mutations. The illnesses or deaths of those who resist mask mandates, or who pursue alternative medicine, are reported with headlines that suggest satisfaction. I’m told that if I stooped to participate in social media, I would see their misfortunes hailed as just desserts for daring to diverge from the herd.
In Saturday’s paper, a Glen teacher (and mask Nazi) who advocated for keeping schools closed last year couldn’t wait to chastise Gov. Chris Sununu for getting sick after riding the Conway Scenic Railroad without a mask. Perhaps now she can tell those of us unenlightened, unaffiliated ignorami how a mask would have protected him from a bleeding ulcer.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.