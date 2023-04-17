In addition to the deep sadness it inflicts, the awkward transformation of Conway from an attractive small town into a crowded and unpleasant little city also kindles a fair amount of disgust and resentment. The disgust arises from the clearly dominant lust for money that drives such unnecessarily ambitious development. The resentment is engendered by the realization that outside forces underlie the retail-recreational cartel’s triumph over Conway’s struggle to maintain its character.

The most conspicuous of those outside forces are the nonresident moguls intent on turning the town into one gigantic outlet. A less obvious external pressure consists of our disproportionately transient population, in which anyone is regarded as an old-timer after a decade or so. Such relative newcomers lack the perspective to gauge the impact of development trends, or to accurately interpret economic conditions. Political naivete frequently turns them into mere enablers for initiatives detrimental to the community.

