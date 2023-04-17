In addition to the deep sadness it inflicts, the awkward transformation of Conway from an attractive small town into a crowded and unpleasant little city also kindles a fair amount of disgust and resentment. The disgust arises from the clearly dominant lust for money that drives such unnecessarily ambitious development. The resentment is engendered by the realization that outside forces underlie the retail-recreational cartel’s triumph over Conway’s struggle to maintain its character.
The most conspicuous of those outside forces are the nonresident moguls intent on turning the town into one gigantic outlet. A less obvious external pressure consists of our disproportionately transient population, in which anyone is regarded as an old-timer after a decade or so. Such relative newcomers lack the perspective to gauge the impact of development trends, or to accurately interpret economic conditions. Political naivete frequently turns them into mere enablers for initiatives detrimental to the community.
If anyone ever finds Conway worthy of another history, the 2023 town meeting may stand as both a watershed in the destiny of the town and an exemplar of what brought it to this precipice.
The 5-to-1 vote for the petition to create another charter commission, which I supported myself, will probably provide the watershed. That petition attracted those who recognize that voter apathy and laziness have undermined the traditional town meeting, as well as those who were never inclined to exercise the personal involvement necessary to make direct democracy work.
The result will doubtless be a town or city council that will inevitably change the dynamics of municipal decision-making, especially if North Conway’s pushy tourist lobby packs the commission that designs the proposed changes. Whether such a council would be able to control the school budget is doubtful, given how quickly the parent-teacher coalition learned how to game the SB2 process.
Incredibly lopsided decisions, even on warrant articles I favored, stank ominously of voter blocs blindly following partisan ideology or the guidance of political activists. As fed up as people must be with tourist development and its residential consequences, tallies of nearly five-to-one for a building moratorium and more than four-to-one for reduced building heights on the Strip don’t reflect extensive independent thought. Hundreds of those votes had to represent either emotional responses or conformity with organizational recommendations. Similar but less controversial questions were decided by much smaller majorities.
Bloc voting doubtless carried the most expensive teachers’ contract in SAU 9 history, which cruised through on 73 percent of the ballots cast. “Yes” votes ran significantly higher than the teacher-lobby’s greatest previous strength, while the “no” votes fell below those against both the 2020 and 2017 teachers’ contracts. That, I suspect, shows a disproportionately high turnout among Democrats, who vote in virtual lockstep with teachers no matter how bloated the system or how poorly students are performing.
That Democratic surge may be attributable to a political action committee composed of Gen-X and millennial activists from southern New Hampshire and Massachusetts calling themselves “603 Forward.” Their undisguised aim is to replace older and less reflexively liberal officeholders with people of their own age and unyielding ideology. This PAC advocated for Conway’s two youngest planning board candidates and three youngest school board candidates, and most of them won.
In its deliberate promotion of age discrimination, the 603 Forward PAC also endorsed Ryan Shepard, the youngest candidate for selectman. Such perverse motivation might explain the election of a johnny-come-lately with nothing substantive to say, whose entire campaign consisted of printing signs and mouthing vague platitudes about “moving Conway forward.”
He pandered to one constituency by asserting that there are other ways to collect revenue besides paid parking, but he seemed unable to think of any. He also remarked that Conway needs more “long-term residents,” and he may have a secret plan to provide them, perhaps partly by lingering in town for a second or third year himself.
Lying or incompetent politicians are not the root cause of our political predicament. They proliferate through the manipulability of voters who rely on group direction because they are too lazy to examine issues closely themselves. There’s no virtue whatsoever in voting from ignorance. Left and right, that pervasive weakness threatens our entire democracy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.