Over 30 years ago, I considered running for the Conway School Board. It might surprise many who are familiar with my opinion of Conway schools over the past decade or more, but my object at the time was not to try to wrestle the school budget down to sustainable levels. In fact, that budget had not yet gotten entirely out of hand, and until the end of the 20th century the budget grew mainly to meet the demands of increasing enrollment. Under Superintendent Harry Benson, enrollment rose 12.8 percent between 1992 and 1997, and to keep up with it the staff increased by a reasonable 9 percent.
Only when Carl Nelson took over as superintendent, in 1998, did a disproportionate and unjustified expansion in staff make the school budget increasingly objectionable. During Nelson's first 15 years, enrollment dropped 14.2 percent, but staff exploded by 20 percent, and that apparent effort to employ as many voting-age adults as possible has continued unabated ever since.
Instead, my concern in 1990 and '91 was curriculum. Having attended Kennett High School when humanities courses remained paramount, I had graduated with not only a reasonable degree of literacy but a deep appreciation for literature and history. For most of those in my generation, high school was the only opportunity for imbibing those academic subjects. I was troubled by the vocationalization of the high-school experience — which was already underway at Kennett, and promised to reduce public education to little more than job training. What I feared was graduating students who might have some specific occupational skills, but remained culturally illiterate. I think we have a lot of that now.
To prepare myself for a seat on the board, I attended school board meetings for the better part of a year, but during that year I detected that the board exerts virtually no control over curriculum. Like nearly everything else related to the schools, the program of studies is designed by the administrators on whom board members are conditioned to depend. "We have to rely on our experts," various chairmen and board members remarked over the years, until that phrase attracted opprobrium as an admission of abdicated responsibility. You don't hear the words much anymore, but the traditional submission to expert opinion remains.
Considering the amount of time school board members devote to deciding such crucial details as field trips, sports eligibility, dress codes, student parking privileges, restructuring innumerable administrative positions, hiring coaches, creating new positions, and electing platoons of employees, I decided not to run. That was too much of my life to waste just for the chance to get a word in edgewise about curriculum, and be ignored when I did. And I was pretty sure that I would be ignored, because even those who won board seats with a reform agenda eventually adopted the board's insular party line.
That apparent absorption into the cult may arise from a sense of responsibility to a new and uniquely specific constituency. The duty of almost every other municipal position includes guarding the interests of all residents of the town, and the one concern every resident has in common is property taxes — for even renters endure rent increases when taxes rise. The school board's constituency, meanwhile, consists almost exclusively of the parents of schoolchildren. Board focus never rests more than nominally on taxpayers, and is usually only evident in extraordinary efforts to persuade voters to pass another egregious overexpenditure.
An example of this intellectual conversion may be Joe Mosca, who recently remarked on his tenure as chairman of the budget committee. In a position where budgetary considerations assumed the most prominent distinction, he seemed sympathetic to the argument that Conway schools were overstaffed, but as a school board member his loyalties changed somewhat. He occasionally opposed outrageous spending proposals, but never attacked the bloated personnel costs that cause millions of dollars in budgetary excess. He has approved extremely generous teachers' contracts based on comparisons of Conway to similar-sized districts elsewhere, but he has never even acknowledged that Conway employs the highest proportion of staff of any New Hampshire district in our enrollment range. In order to solve a problem, you first have to admit it.
