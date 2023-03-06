Over 30 years ago, I considered running for the Conway School Board. It might surprise many who are familiar with my opinion of Conway schools over the past decade or more, but my object at the time was not to try to wrestle the school budget down to sustainable levels. In fact, that budget had not yet gotten entirely out of hand, and until the end of the 20th century the budget grew mainly to meet the demands of increasing enrollment. Under Superintendent Harry Benson, enrollment rose 12.8 percent between 1992 and 1997, and to keep up with it the staff increased by a reasonable 9 percent.

Only when Carl Nelson took over as superintendent, in 1998, did a disproportionate and unjustified expansion in staff make the school budget increasingly objectionable. During Nelson's first 15 years, enrollment dropped 14.2 percent, but staff exploded by 20 percent, and that apparent effort to employ as many voting-age adults as possible has continued unabated ever since.

